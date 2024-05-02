Sports

NBA: Boston Celtics Are 'Learning From Mistakes' After Series Win Over Miami Heat

In taking the series, the Boston Celtics avenged their 2023 Conference finals loss to the Miami Heat, who routed them in Game 7

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum
info_icon

Jayson Tatum claimed that the Boston Celtics are learning from their mistakes after securing their place in the Eastern Conference semifinals. (More Basketball News)

The Celtics are into the semifinals following a 4-1 series victory over the Miami Heat after winning Game 5 118-84 on Wednesday.

In taking the series, the Celtics avenged their 2023 Conference finals loss to the Heat, who routed them in Game 7.

Tatum praised the team’s attitude during the win, saying: "That's how it should be.

"We should be learning from our mistakes and things we could've done better and applying it to the next season, because we're trying to have a different outcome this year."

Advertisement

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White each scored 25 points, while Sam Hauser had 17 points and Tatum added 16 with 12 rebounds for the Celtics.

Despite a record-breaking shooting performance by the Heat in Game 2, they struggled to gain a foothold in the series. They missed 26 of 29 from 3-point range and were out-rebounded 56-29 in Game 5 while playing without the injured Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Khris Middleton stepped up to help the Milwaukee Bucks extend their season - null
NBA: Giannis And Lillard To Return Soon As Milwaukee Bucks Keep Indians Pacers Series Alive

BY Stats Perform

The Celtics were also without a key player, as Kristaps Porzingis missed his first postseason game with a right calf strain that will keep him out for at least a week.

Advertisement

Brown insisted that the Celtics have proven that they were never reliant on any single player.

"I think we just have to continue to play our game like we've been doing our whole career and continue to show our growth by trusting our teammates," he said.

"I think if we're going to win, we're going to win as a team."

Up next for the top-seeded Celtics is the winner of the Cleveland-Orlando series that the Cavaliers lead 3-2.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. India T20 World Squad Selection LIVE: Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Face The Media