NBA: Boston Celtics Are 'Learning From Mistakes' After Series Win Over Miami Heat

Jayson Tatum claimed that the Boston Celtics are learning from their mistakes after securing their place in the Eastern Conference semifinals. (More Basketball News)
The Celtics are into the semifinals following a 4-1 series victory over the Miami Heat after winning Game 5 118-84 on Wednesday.
In taking the series, the Celtics avenged their 2023 Conference finals loss to the Heat, who routed them in Game 7.
Tatum praised the team’s attitude during the win, saying: "That's how it should be.
"We should be learning from our mistakes and things we could've done better and applying it to the next season, because we're trying to have a different outcome this year."
Jaylen Brown and Derrick White each scored 25 points, while Sam Hauser had 17 points and Tatum added 16 with 12 rebounds for the Celtics.
Despite a record-breaking shooting performance by the Heat in Game 2, they struggled to gain a foothold in the series. They missed 26 of 29 from 3-point range and were out-rebounded 56-29 in Game 5 while playing without the injured Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez Jr.
The Celtics were also without a key player, as Kristaps Porzingis missed his first postseason game with a right calf strain that will keep him out for at least a week.
Brown insisted that the Celtics have proven that they were never reliant on any single player.
"I think we just have to continue to play our game like we've been doing our whole career and continue to show our growth by trusting our teammates," he said.
"I think if we're going to win, we're going to win as a team."
Up next for the top-seeded Celtics is the winner of the Cleveland-Orlando series that the Cavaliers lead 3-2.