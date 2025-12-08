NBA Wrap: Thunder Roll Over Jazz For 15th Straight Victory; James, Doncic Set Up Lakers' Win

Elsewhere, Jamal Murray scored 34 points, Nikola Jokic finished with 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds and the Denver Nuggets held off the Charlotte Hornets 115-106 to extend their franchise record road winning streak to 10 games

NBA Wrap: Thunder Roll Over Jazz For 15th Straight Victory; James, Doncic Set Up Lakers Win
Isaiah Collier #8 of the Utah Jazz shoots over Branden Carlson #15 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of a game at Delta Center on December 07, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • Oklahoma City Thunder rout Utah Jazz 131-101

  • LeBron James, Luka Doncic lead Los Angeles Lakers to 112-108 win over Philadelphia 76ers

  • Denver Nuggets pip Charlotte Hornets 115-106, improving to 11-2 away from home

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams each scored 25 points and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder improved to 23-1 with their 15th straight victory, routing the Utah Jazz 131-101 on Sunday night.

Holmgren added nine rebounds, and Williams had eight assists. Aaron Wiggins scored 19 points, while Branden Carlson had a season-high 13 points.

Oklahoma City shot 58% from the field, made 21 3-pointers and scored 27 points off 17 Utah turnovers.

Kyle Filipkowski led the Jazz with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Walter Clayton Jr. and Taylor Hendricks added 20 points apiece.

Both teams played without their leading scorers. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined because of left elbow bursitis and Utah's Lauri Markkanen sat out with an undisclosed illness.

Oklahoma City raced out to a 13-1 lead before the Jazz scored their first basket 3 1/2 minutes in. The Thunder finished the opening quarter with a 45-20 lead.

James, Doncic key Lakers’ win

LeBron James hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer and scored 29 points and Luka Doncic had a triple-double to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid, who otherwise had an awful shooting night for the 76ers, made an 18-footer that tied it at 105. James came right back down and hit a 3 with 1:12 left for the lead and added a 20-footer on the next possession to make it 110-105.

Doncic finished with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 28 points. Embiid missed 17 of 21 shots and scored 16 points.

Doncic, the NBA scoring leader, missed the last two games as he travelled to Slovenia where his fiancée gave birth to their daughter. James sat out Friday night against Boston with sciatica, which kept him sidelined for the first 14 games this season, and left foot joint arthritis.

James reached 10 points in the second quarter in his first game since the end of his streak of 1,297 double-digit scoring games when the NBA’s career points leader finished with only eight Thursday night at Toronto.

Nuggets win 10th straight on road

Jamal Murray scored 34 points, Nikola Jokic finished with 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds and the Denver Nuggets held off the Charlotte Hornets 115-106 to extend their franchise record road winning streak to 10 games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 14 points off the bench for the Nuggets (17-6), who won their third straight overall and improved to 11-2 away from home.

Miles Bridges finished with 24 points while Brandon Miller added 16 for the Hornets, who played without six players due to injuries, including their top two point guards, LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton. Rookie Liam McNeeley added a boost off the bench with a career-high 13 points, making 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range.

The Nuggets built a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Hornets (7-17) clawed back to within seven after Miller knocked down a 3 from the wing plus the and-1 free throw to cut the lead to seven. But the Hornets couldn’t build on that momentum.

