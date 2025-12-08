NBA Wrap: Thunder Roll Over Jazz For 15th Straight Victory; James, Doncic Set Up Lakers' Win

Isaiah Collier #8 of the Utah Jazz shoots over Branden Carlson #15 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of a game at Delta Center on December 07, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Isaiah Collier #8 of the Utah Jazz shoots over Branden Carlson #15 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of a game at Delta Center on December 07, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah.