National Open Athletics Championships: Gulveer Singh Smashes 30-Year-Old Meet Record

The spotlight was also on the women's 400m event. Maharashtra’s Aishwarya Mishra advanced to the final with a time of 52.71 seconds, the fastest in the semifinals

gulveer singh national record holder X nnis sports
Gulveer Singh with his medal at the National Open Athletics Championships. Photo: X | nnis Sports
info_icon

National record holder Gulveer Singh erased a 30-year-old meet record to win the men’s 5,000m race on the opening day of the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru on Friday. (More Sports News)

The Services runner clocked 13:54.70 seconds to better the previous meet record of 13:54.72 set in 1994 by Bahadur Singh.

The Services team collected as many as four medals in the morning session in the men’s group.

Servin won the first gold of the day in the men’s 20km race walk. He clocked 1:25:35.00.

Servin’s teammate Arshpreet Singh won bronze (1:26:56.00).

Lovepreet Singh won the fourth medal, a bronze, for Services. He clocked 14:00.89 to finish third in the men’s 5,000m race.

Indian track and field athlete Gulveer Singh improved Surendra Singh's 10,000m national record mark by over 20 seconds. - File
Gulveer Singh Smashes 16-Year-Old National Record In 10,000m, But Misses Paris 2024 Cut

Rupal Chaudhary (53.70 seconds) of Uttar Pradesh was another prominent name who made it to the medal round.

Results:

Women: 5,000m: Seema (Himachal Pradesh) 15:47.95 seconds, Sanjivani Jadhav (Maharashtra) 15:55.69 seconds, Lili Das (Railway Sports) 16:25.53 seconds.

Discus throw: Seema (Haryana) 54.89m, Nidhi (Railway Sports) 52.46m, Sanya Yadav (Haryana) 49.84m.

Triple jump: Sheena V (Kerala) 13.27m, Mallala Anusha (Railway Sports) 13.17m, Babisha P (Tamil Nadu) 13.13m.

20km race walk: Ravina (Haryana) 1:35:52.00, Munita Prajapati (Railway Sports) 1:37:40.00, Vandana (Karnataka) 1:39:41.00.

Men: 5,000m: Gulveer Singh (SSCB) 13:54.70 (MR) (previous record 13:54.72), Sunil Dawar (Madhya Pradesh) 14:00.50, Lovepreet Singh (SSCB) 14:00.89.

20km race walk: Servin (SSCB) 1:25:35.00, Amit (Haryana) 1:25:40.00, Arshpreet Singh (SSCB) 1:26:56.00.

