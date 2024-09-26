Other Sports

Los Angeles Lakers Considering Plans To Commemorate Lebron And Bronny James' First Game

The James duo will link up for the Lakers this season
JJ Redick says the Los Angeles Lakers are mulling plans for the first time LeBron James and son Bronny James share the court together this season. (More Sports News)

Bronny is gearing up for his first NBA season with the Lakers, who drafted the 19-year-old in the second round after he played a single campaign at USC.

He and LeBron - a four-time MVP - will become the first father-son duo in NBA history when they take to the court during the upcoming season, which begins against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22.

And Redick says plans for how to commemorate the historic moment are still in the air, but insists both players will be involved in the decision-making process.

"We obviously have talked about it as a staff, and we've gotten into some specifics of what that might look like," Redick told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday.

"But we haven't committed to anything. And obviously, there's a discussion to be had once we're all together with Bronny and LeBron, too. They should be a part of that discussion as well."

Redick is embarking on his first venture in the NBA, having been appointed the Lakers' 29th head coach in June.

Along with managing the James duo, the 40-year-old will be looking to improve on the franchise's first-round playoff exit last term, but is not fazed by the prospect.

"I don't look at it as a challenge," he said. "It's unique from any other challenge of coaching a player or coaching a relationship.

"Bronny, I feel very fortunate that I get to coach him because he's young, and he's hungry, and he's got a lot of inherent skill sets that we can really mould into a really good NBA player.

"On top of that, he's a fantastic kid. He's extremely coachable. He's got the right spirit and energy every single day."

