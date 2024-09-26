Derrick Rose: Former NBA MVP Announces Retirement After 16-year Career

Former No. 1 draft pick and NBA MVP Derrick Rose announced his retirement on Thursday following a 16-year career in the league. (More Sports News)
Rose was selected first overall by his hometown Chicago Bulls and went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year honours in 2008-09 before becoming the youngest MVP in league history at 22 years old in 2011.
He earned his third All-Star appearance in 2011-12, but Rose sustained a major knee injury during the 2012 playoffs that led to him sitting out almost all of the next two seasons.
That was the beginning of Rose battling knee and ankle injuries throughout his career.
Rose thanked the game of basketball on Instagram on Thursday, calling it “My First Love.”
“You believed in me through the highs and lows, my constant when everything else seemed uncertain,” Rose posted.
“You gave me a gift, our time together, one that I will cherish for the rest of my days.
“You told me it’s okay to say goodbye, reassuring me that you’ll always be a part of me, no matter where life takes me.”
Rose averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 723 career regular-season games with the Bulls, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.