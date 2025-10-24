NBA 2025-26 Wrap: Oklahoma City Thunder Win Wild Finals Rematch Against Indiana Pacers

Oklahoma City also went to double overtime in their season opener Tuesday against the Houston Rockets before pulling out a 125-124 victory behind 35 points from reigning NBA Finals MVP Gilgeous-Alexander

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oklahoma City Thunder beat Indiana Pacers in rematch of last season's finals

  • The Pacers got 36 points and 11 rebounds from Bennedict Mathurin

  • MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 55 points

Defending NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 55 points to lead the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder to a wild 141-135 double-overtime road win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals.

In the teams’ first meeting since Oklahoma City won Game 7 of the 2025 Finals at home to capture their first title in franchise history, Gilgeous-Alexander went 15 of 31 from the field, hit 23 of 26 free-throw attempts and added eight rebounds and five assists to help the Thunder improve to 2-0.

Oklahoma City also went to double overtime in their season opener Tuesday against the Houston Rockets before pulling out a 125-124 victory behind 35 points from reigning NBA Finals MVP Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Pacers got 36 points and 11 rebounds from Bennedict Mathurin, while Pascal Siakam scored 32 and pulled down 15 boards in Indiana’s first game of the season.

The only other contest on the NBA slate Thursday was also a thriller, with the Golden State Warriors defeating the Denver Nuggets 137-131 in overtime.

Stephen Curry had 42 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals as the Warriors pushed their record to 2-0.

Related Content
Related Content

The Nuggets’ failed in their bid to win their season opener despite a career-best 50 points from Aaron Gordon and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic’s triple-double.

Gordon hit a personal-best 10 three-pointers in 11 attempts and added eight rebounds, and Jokic chipped in with 21 points, 13 boards and 10 assists.

Jamal Murray added 25 points, 10 assists and three steals for Denver, while Jimmy Butler contributed 21 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Warriors.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: India Look To Avoid Historic Series Whitewash Against Australia; First Time In 41 Years

  2. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli To Retire After Adelaide ODI? Sunil Gavaskar Analyses ‘Gloves Off’ Gesture

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Play Suspended Due To Ferocious Rain

  4. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Become Fourth Team To Qualify For Semifinals

  5. India Vs Australia Preview 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Seek To Avoid Whitewash In Ro-Ko's Swansong Down Under

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  2. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  3. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  4. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  5. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi Skips ASEAN Summit In KL For Second Time

  2. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  3. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  4. 'Bachke Rehna Re Baba': Cong Claims PM Not Going For ASEAN Summit To Avoid Meeting Trump

  5. Adhocism at the Helm: How Himachal’s Top Bureaucracy Slipped into A Governance Experiment

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  2. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  3. Israel Supreme Court Delays Hearing On Media Access To Gaza

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

Latest Stories

  1. Karnataka Rains: Orange Alert for Coastal Regions; Heavy Rainfall Expected Through October 25

  2. Blackmail OTT Release: When And Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar's Crime Thriller

  3. Pitbull India Concert: Grammy Award-Winning Artist Returns To India With I’m Back World Tour—Dates, Tickets Details Here

  4. Delhi AQI and Weather Update: Air Quality Improves to 'Poor' Category; Sunny Weather Ahead

  5. Remembering Piyush Pandey, India’s Master Storyteller In Advertising

  6. Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

  7. Top Points From PM Modi's Bihar Rally

  8. Idli Kadai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer Tamil Drama