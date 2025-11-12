Chicago Bulls 117-121 San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2025-26: Wembanyama Inks History
Victor Wembanyama scored 18 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Chicago Bulls 121-117 on Monday night for their third consecutive win. Wembanyama also grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots. The 7-foot-4 center made six 3-pointers and went 11 for 19 from the field in San Antonio’s first win at Chicago since March 17, 2021. He became the first player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five blocked shots and five 3-pointers in a game.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE