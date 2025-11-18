NBA: Keyonte George's Late 3-Pointer Helps Utah Jazz Pip Chicago Bulls 150-147
Keyonte George made a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining in the second overtime, Lauri Markkanen scored 47 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Chicago Bulls 150-147 on Monday (November 17, 2025) in the NBA's highest-scoring game of the season. George finished with 32 points — including six in the second OT. Isaiah Collier and Brice Sensabaugh each had 16 points, and Kevin Love and Svi Mykhaiuluk each added 10 as the Jazz won for the second time in three games after losing six of seven. Coby White scored 27 points and Josh Giddey had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists for the Bulls, who have lost five straight.
