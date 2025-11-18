NBA: Keyonte George's Late 3-Pointer Helps Utah Jazz Pip Chicago Bulls 150-147

Keyonte George made a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining in the second overtime, Lauri Markkanen scored 47 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Chicago Bulls 150-147 on Monday (November 17, 2025) in the NBA's highest-scoring game of the season. George finished with 32 points — including six in the second OT. Isaiah Collier and Brice Sensabaugh each had 16 points, and Kevin Love and Svi Mykhaiuluk each added 10 as the Jazz won for the second time in three games after losing six of seven. Coby White scored 27 points and Josh Giddey had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists for the Bulls, who have lost five straight.

NBA 2025-26 Utah Jazz Vs Chicago Bulls-Keyonte George
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) celebrates a three-point basket that sealed their win over the Chicago Bulls with guard Isaiah Collier, right, during the second overtime of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA 2025-26 Utah Jazz Vs Chicago Bulls-Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA 2025-26 Utah Jazz Vs Chicago Bulls-Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) takes a three-point shot over Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA 2025-26 Utah Jazz Vs Chicago Bulls-Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) drives against Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA 2025-26 Utah Jazz Vs Chicago Bulls-Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) makes a three-point basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA 2025-26 Utah Jazz Vs Chicago Bulls-Keyonte George
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) makes a three-point basket over Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu to take the lead in the last seconds of the second overtime of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA 2025-26 Utah Jazz Vs Chicago Bulls-Coby White
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White reacts to a call against the Utah Jazz during the second overtime of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA 2025-26 Utah Jazz Vs Chicago Bulls-Coby White
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) and Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, right, battle for a loose ball during the first overtime of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA 2025-26 Utah Jazz Vs Chicago Bulls-Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) drives against Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
NBA 2025-26 Utah Jazz Vs Chicago Bulls-Coby White
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, second from left, ties up Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) for a jump ball during the first overtime of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. | Photo: AP/Rob Gray
