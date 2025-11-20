NBA: LeBron James Makes LA Lakers Season Debut With 11 Points, 12 Assists In Win Over Utah Jazz

James didn't take long to find the flow: He put on a playmaking clinic in the second half, and Doncic scored 17 points in the third quarter while the Lakers pulled away from Utah

LeBron James
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against Svi Mykhailiuk #10 of the Utah Jazz during the second half at Crypto.com Arena on November 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James had 11 points and 12 assists in the first game of his unprecedented 23rd NBA season, and Luka Doncic had 37 points and 10 assists in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-126 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

The 40-year-old James made his season debut in the Lakers' starting lineup and played 30 minutes after missing training camp and their first 14 games due to sciatica. Vince Carter is the only other player in NBA history to participate in 22 seasons, but James passed him while opening the next chapter of a pro career that began in 2003.

James didn't take long to find the flow: He put on a playmaking clinic in the second half, and Doncic scored 17 points in the third quarter while the Lakers pulled away from Utah.

Austin Reaves added 26 points as the Lakers improved to 11-4 with their third straight victory.

Keyonte George, who was born 10 days after James’ NBA debut, matched his season high with 33 points for the Jazz two nights after hitting the winning 3-pointer in a double-overtime thriller against Chicago.

James didn't score in his first 11 minutes on the court, but his two 3-pointers in the first half moved him past Reggie Miller for the sixth-most in NBA history.

Cunningham returns as Pistons keep streaking

Cade Cunningham returned from a three-game absence with 25 points and 10 assists as the Detroit Pistons won their 11th straight game, 120-112 over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks.

Jalen Duren added 24 points for the Pistons (13-2), who have their best start since going 15-2 out of the gates in 2005-06. That team finished 64-18 and reached the Eastern Conference finals. The Pistons have the NBA's longest winning streak this season and their longest since an 11-gamer during the 2007-08 season, the last time they won a playoff series. That team went 59-23 and reached the East finals.

Duncan Robinson had 14 points, including three 3-pointers in the first five minutes for an early spark for the Pistons, who beat Indiana at home on Monday.

Cunningham, who suffered a left hip contusion last week, became the first player in Pistons history with 25-plus points and 10-plus assists in five consecutive games played.

Jalen Johnson had 25 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals for the Hawks (9-6), who snapped a five-game win streak. Atlanta was missing starting forward Zaccharie Risacher with a hip injury from their previous game on Sunday suffered from an awkward fall following a dunk. Star guard Trae Young and starting center Kristaps Porzingis have also been sidelined by knee injuries.

Magic turn back Warriors

Desmond Bane had 23 points and five steals, Anthony Black came off the bench to score 21 points, and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 121-113.

Six Orlando players scored at least 13 points, offsetting 34 points and nine assists from Golden State's Stephen Curry and 33 points from Jimmy Butler.

Franz Wager had 18 points and eight rebounds and Wendell Carter Jr. had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando, which has won four of its last five games. Tristan da Silva had 15 points and Jalen Suggs finished with 13 points and eight assists.

Orlando shot 50.6% overall but made only 8 of 32 3-point shots. After making five of their first six 3-pointers, the Warriors made only 8 of their next 30. Curry, who scored 56 points in Orlando in February and put up 49 and 46 points in games last week, shot 12 for 23 overall and made 7 of 15 3-pointers.

