BCCI Announces Rs 8.5 Crore Support For IOA For Indian Paris Olympics Contingent

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced Rs 8.5 crore of financial support for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024. (More Sports News)
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah made this announcement on X by putting out a post.
"I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics," Jay Shah said. "We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign."
The BCCI secretary also wished the Olympic-bound contingent.
"To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!"
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games begin from July 26 and go on till August 11 with over 10,000 athletes from all over the world participating in it. Some events start from July 24 but the official opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Games is scheduled for July 26. This is the third time that Paris is hosting Olympics, making it only the second city after London to achieve this feat.
Organisers have also promised to make the 2024 Paris Olympics the greenest Summer Games of all time.
India will be sending 117 athletes to Paris, their second biggest contingent after Tokyo's 121. 47 female and 70 male athletes will be part of the Indian contingent in Paris. India are hoping to come back from the Summer Games with a record-breaking medal count. Indian athletes had their best-ever medal haul at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where they returned with seven medals including a historic track and field gold medal from Neeraj Chopra.
The athletics contingent is the biggest for India with 29 players in fray with eyes once again on Neeraj who will be aiming to defend his gold medal.