Other Sports

BCCI Announces Rs 8.5 Crore Support For IOA For Indian Paris Olympics Contingent

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah made this announcement on X by putting out a post

BCCI-Paris Olympics-Jay Shah
BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Photo: X/JayShah
info_icon

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced Rs 8.5 crore of financial support for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024. (More Sports News)

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah made this announcement on X by putting out a post.

"I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics," Jay Shah said. "We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign."

The BCCI secretary also wished the Olympic-bound contingent.

"To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!"

Paris Games Olympic Village - | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Paris Olympic Village Room Tour: You Won't Believe What Athletes Sleep In - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games begin from July 26 and go on till August 11 with over 10,000 athletes from all over the world participating in it. Some events start from July 24 but the official opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Games is scheduled for July 26. This is the third time that Paris is hosting Olympics, making it only the second city after London to achieve this feat.

Organisers have also promised to make the 2024 Paris Olympics the greenest Summer Games of all time.

India will be sending 117 athletes to Paris, their second biggest contingent after Tokyo's 121. 47 female and 70 male athletes will be part of the Indian contingent in Paris. India are hoping to come back from the Summer Games with a record-breaking medal count. Indian athletes had their best-ever medal haul at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where they returned with seven medals including a historic track and field gold medal from Neeraj Chopra.

The athletics contingent is the biggest for India with 29 players in fray with eyes once again on Neeraj who will be aiming to defend his gold medal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Nepal, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores: Sadia Iqbal Strikes Twice In The Over; NEP-W (34/3, 8 Overs)
  2. BCCI Announces Rs 8.5 Crore Support For IOA For Indian Paris Olympics Contingent
  3. NEP-W Vs PAK-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Pakistan Women Bowl First Against Nepal
  4. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: BCCI Rope In Sairaj Bahutule As IND Cricket Team's Interim Bowling Coach - Report
  5. IND-W Vs UAE-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Women Thrash UAE By 78 Runs In Dambulla
Football News
  1. Domagoj Vida Calls Time On International Career With Croatia
  2. Rui Costa Confirms Joao Neves Bid Amid Premier League Interest In Benfica Star
  3. Erik Ten Hag Agrees With Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United Needs 'Operation' Assessment
  4. Arsenal Announce Arrival Of Goalkeeper Tommy Setford From Ajax
  5. Hansi Flick Urges Barcelona To Bring 'Game Winners' Into Camp Nou
Tennis News
  1. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
  2. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  4. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  5. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Internet Suspended In Haryana's Nuh; Heavy Rains Lash Over Mumbai, Waterlogging Reported
  2. 'Live-Tweeting': BJP Slams Jairam Ramesh For Posting Updates During All-Party Meeting
  3. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide In Kedarnath, 3 Pilgrims Dead
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Indian Students Return Home Amid Quota Unrest
  5. Heavy Rainfall Brings Mumbai To Standstill, City Reports Waterlogging | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  2. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  3. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
  4. Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films
  5. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
US News
  1. Fake 'And Just Like That' Production Notices Puzzle New Yorkers
  2. 3 Dead, 7 Injured In Mass Shooting At West Philadelphia Party
  3. Chick-fil-A Loses The Throne, Del Taco Crowned As America's Top Fast Food Restaurant
  4. Airlines Still Recovering From Tech Outage; When Will Flight Services Get Back On Track?
  5. Did You Know? Steve Jobs Predicted AI Chatbots Over 40 Years Ago
World News
  1. Fake 'And Just Like That' Production Notices Puzzle New Yorkers
  2. 3 Dead, 7 Injured In Mass Shooting At West Philadelphia Party
  3. Chick-fil-A Loses The Throne, Del Taco Crowned As America's Top Fast Food Restaurant
  4. Chinese President Jinping Pens 'Beautiful Letter' To Donald Trump After Assassination Attempt
  5. Airlines Still Recovering From Tech Outage; When Will Flight Services Get Back On Track?
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate