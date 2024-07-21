Paris Olympic Village Room Tour: You Won't Believe What Athletes Sleep In; Cardboard Beds And More - Watch

The Paris Olympic Village is coming alive with the excited footsteps of athletes eager to explore their new home. Nearly 15,000 residents, including 10,000 athletes, will soon call this vibrant community between Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen, and l'île Saint-Denis home. (More Sports News)
Australian tennis star Daria Saville is one of thousands of athletes preparing to make waves at the Paris Olympic Village. She's already given fans a sneak peek of the village life through her Instagram.
True to her social media influencer status, she's giving her followers a front-row seat to her village getaway, from the initial check-in to showcasing the tennis court.
Jumping on cardboard beds to test their durability, flexing portable air conditioners, and giving a tour of shared rooms, Saville has captured the hearts of netizens with her social media updates from the Olympic Village.
Have a look - Apartment Tour
Cardboard Beds: Durable? She Checked In Her Own Way
Saville took the first hit at the empty Paris Olympics tennis venue before the matches.
Spread across the northern Paris suburbs of Saint-Ouen, Saint-Denis, and L’Ile-Saint-Denis, the 81-acre venue is France's largest single-site construction project, costing approximately $1.85 billion.
Keeping the idea of sustainability in mind, after the Olympic and Paralympic Games conclude, the 82-building complex will be transformed into a mixed-use development, providing office space and affordable housing for 12,000 people.