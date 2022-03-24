IPL 2022 Explained: Seven Things To Know About World's Biggest T20 Cricket League

The Indian Premier League (IPL), arguably the greatest franchise-based T20 cricket tournament in the world, becomes bigger and surely grander with the addition of two new teams. Here's all you need to know about IPL 2022. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

When is IPL 2022?

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will run from March 26 to May 29. The season kickstart with a blockbuster clash between MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The schedule for playoffs, including the final, will be announced at a later date. Check complete fixtures HERE.

Where will IPL 2022 be held?

The IPL 2022 will be played in India with Maharashtra hosting the group stage matches at four venues -- Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and MCA International Stadium in Pune. The playoffs are likely to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Which teams are competing in IPL 2022?

Two new teams, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), have joined the IPL. CSK, Delhi Capitals (DC), KKR, Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the other teams. CSK are the defending champions.

How many matches will be played during IPL 2022?

In all, 74 matches will be played during the IPL 2022. 70 are in the group stage, then four in the playoffs -- Qualifier 1 between the two top teams after the group stage, Eliminator between the third and fourth-placed teams, Qualifier 2 between the losers of Qualifier 1 and the winners of Eliminator, then the finale.

What is the format for IPL 2022?

The IPL 2022 will see a different format. Earlier, the IPL used to follow double round-robin tournament, wherein each team played the other twice (in the traditional home-away format) then the playoffs. Now, the teams have been divided into two groups, and each team will play 14 matches during the group stage. For the record, this was the format used during the 2011 season when Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala were part of the IPL.

How are the teams divided into two groups?

The 10 teams are seeded according to their past records in the IPL with the most successful side getting the top billing. Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions, are Team 1, and are placed in Group 1. Chennai Super Kings, the four-time winners, are Team 2, and they are in Group 2.

Here's how the teams are ranked

MI (six finals, five wins), CSK (nine finals, four wins), KKR (three finals, two wins), RR (one final, one win), SRH (one final, one win), RCB (three finals), DC (one final), PBKS (one final), and the two debutants -- LSG and GT.

Here's what the two groups look like

Group A: Team 1 - MI, Team 3 - KKR, Team 5 - RR, Team - 7 DC, Team 9 - LSG

Group B: Team 2 - CSK, Team 4 - SRH, Team 6 - RCB, Team 8 - PBKS, Team 10 - GT

How will the teams play each other in IPL 2022?

Each team will play twice against the four other teams in their respective groups, twice against the corresponding team in the other group, and once against the other four teams in the other group.

Here's how each team will play the other in IPL 2022?

Mumbai Indians [Full Schedule & Squad] - Twice against KKR, RR, DC and LSG (Group A), and CSK (Group B); once against SRH, RCB, PBKS and GT (Group B)

Chennai Super Kings [Full Schedule & Squad] - Twice against SRH, RCB, PBKS and GT (Group B), and MI (Group A); once against KKR, RR, DC and LSG (Group A)

Kolkata Knight Riders [Full Schedule & Squad] - Twice against MI, RR, DC and LSG (Group A), and SRH (Group B); once against CSK, RCB, PBKS and GT (Group B)

Sunrisers Hyderabad [Full Schedule & Squad] - Twice against CSK, RCB, PBKS and GT (Group B), and KKR (Group A); once against MI, RR, DC and LSG (Group A)

Rajasthan Royals [Full Schedule & Squad] - Twice against MI, KKR, DC and LSG (Group A), and RCB (Group B); once against CSK, SRH, PBKS and GT (Group B)

Royal Challengers Bangalore [Full Schedule & Squad] - Twice against CSK, SRH, PBKS and GT (Group B), and RR (Group A); once against MI, KKR, DC and LSG (Group A)

Delhi Capitals [Full Schedule & Squad] - Twice against MI, KKR, RR and LSG (Group A), and PBKS (Group B); once against CSK, SRH, RCB, GT (Group B)

Punjab Kings [Full Schedule & Squad] - Twice against CSK, SRH, RCB and GT (Group B), and DC (Group A); once against MI, KKR, RR and LSG (Group A)

Lucknow Super Giants [Full Schedule & Squad] - Twice against MI, KKR, RR and DC (Group A), and GT (Group B); once against MI, KKR, RR and DC (Group B)

Gujarat Titans [Full Schedule & Squad] - Twice against CSK, SRH, RCB and PBKS (Group B), and LSG (Group A); once against MI, KKR, RR and DC (Group A)

How to watch IPL 2022?

Sales of tickets for IPL 2022 started on March 23. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. All the IPL 2022 matches can be seen live on the Star Sports network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar.