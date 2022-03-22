Lucknow Super Giants In IPL 2022: KL Rahul Has A Wealth Of All-Rounders Like Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder

Lucknow Super Giants are one of the two new teams that have been added ahead of IPL 2022. The tournament that earlier used to have eight teams will now be a 10-team contest. (LSG MATCH SCHEDULE)

The Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG Group won the Lucknow franchise by paying a mammoth sum of INR 7,090 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants then picked KL Rahul named him their captain. LSG paid a huge sum of INR 17 crores for KL Rahul. It is the joint-highest amount paid to a player in IPL.

Meanwhile, LSG also picked Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi for INR 9.2 crore and INR 4 crore respectively, from the IPL auction 2022.

LSG also have a solid backroom staff in head coach Andy Flower and former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir.

Before LSG kick off their maiden IPL season, let’s have a quick at all its players.

OVERSEAS

Evin Lewis (INR 2 crore)

He is a destructive opening batsman from West Indies. Evin Lewis bats left-handed and his highest score in IPL is 65. He has a total of five centuries in T20 format.

Ex-Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock will add spark to the top order. BCCI

Quinton de Kock (INR 6.75 crore)

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from South Africa is one of the star players in world cricket. Despite playing quickfire knocks, ex-Mumbai Indians player Quinto de Kock is a reliable batsman who has a long range of shots. His best IPL score is 108.

Jason Holder (INR 8.75 crore)

The Caribbean all-rounder is among the rare players in international cricket who is equally good with the bat and ball. Jason Holder’s highest score in IPL is 47, while his best figures are 4/52. A height of 6 feet and 7 inches helps him extract extra bounce from the pitch.

Kyle Mayers (INR 50 lakh)

Kyle Mayers is a left-handed attacking batsman who also bowls right-arm medium fast. The 29-year-old Caribbean is one of the seven batters in international cricket who have scored a double hundred on Test debut.

Marcus Stoinis (Draft Pick, INR 9.2 crore)

The Australian is a hard-hitting batting all-rounder. His unbeaten 147 in Big Bash League is the second-highest individual score in the tournament history. Marcus Stoinis’ best IPL score is 65, while 4/15 are his best figures in the tournament.

Dushmantha Chameera (INR 2 crore)

The right-arm pacer from Sri Lanka clicks speed of over 140 kmph quite easily. Dushmantha Chameera’s best T20 figures are 4/17.

Mark Wood (INR 7.50 crore)

The right-arm pacer from England is one of the torchbearers of fast bowling. Mark Wood bowls at a speed of over 140 kmph more frequently than not. He is also handy with the bat. A 4/25 are his best T20 figures.

Update: Mark Wood has pulled out of IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have signed Zimbabwe's fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani.

INDIAN CAPPED PLAYERS

KL Rahul (Draft Pick, INR 17 crore)

The stylish 360-degree player is a classical batsman who plays quickfire knocks at the top of the order. There is barely a shot the wicketkeeper-batsman cannot play. KL Rahul’s best score in IPL is 132 and he averages over 47 in the tournament. KL Rahul led Punjab Kings in IPL 2021.

Ravi Bishnoi (Draft Pick, INR 4 crore)

The right-arm leg-break bowler has a really good googly. Ravi Bishnoi bowls with a good pace and that makes life tough for batsman who wish to read him real-time. Bishnoi’s best IPL figures are 3/24. What sets him apart from many other budding spinners is the fact that he is extremely confident of his skills.

Manish Pandey (INR 4.60 crore)

The right-handed batsman is a reliable batter and a gun fielder. His best IPL score is 114. Notably, Manish Pandey is the first Indian player to score a century in the tournament.

Deepak Hooda will be an asset in the middle order for LSG. BCCI

Deepak Hooda (INR 5.75 crore)

The seasoned player in IPL bats right-handed and also bowls right-arm off-break. A 64 is Deepak Hooda’s best score in IPL, while 2/16 are his best figures. Hooda can play big shots quite easily.

Krunal Pandya (INR 8.25 crore)

The batting all-rounder has 86 as his highest IPL score. Krunal Pandya, who scores at brisk pace, enjoys a strike rate close to 140 in IPL. He bowls left-arm orthodox and 3/14 are his best IPL figures.

Krishnappa Gowtham (INR 90 lakh)

He is a bowling all-rounder. Krishnappa Gowtham, who bowls right-arm off-break, has registered 2/12 as his best figures in IPL. He is also a good hitter and boasts a strike rate of almost 170 in IPL.

Avesh Khan (INR 10 crore)

The right-arm pacer from Madhya Pradesh is the costliest uncapped player in IPL auction history. Avesh Khan achieved the feat at the IPL auction 2022. Avesh Khan bowls at good pace and 3/13 are his best figures in the tournament.

Shahbaz Nadeem (INR 50 lakh)

He is a left-arm orthodox who made his IPL debut in 2011 playing for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Apart from being a quality spinner, Shahbaz Nadeem is also a good fielder.

UNCAPPED INDIAN PLAYERS

Manan Vohra (INR 20 lakh)

The 28-year-old is a right-handed batsman from Punjab. Manan Vohra’s best score in IPL is 95. Besides this, he is also a good fielder.

Ayush Badoni (INR 20 lakh)

The 22-year-old from Delhi is a powerful hitter who also bowls right-arm off-spin. Besides this, Ayush Badoni is an energetic fielder. He bats right-handed.

Karan Sharma (INR 20 lakh)

The 23-year-old is a batting all-rounder from Delhi. Karan Sharma bats right-handed and bowls right-arm off-break. His best T20 score is 69 not out, while 2/23 are his best figures in the format.

Ankit Rajpoot’s talent will not go waste under mentor Gautam Gambhir. BCCI

Ankit Rajpoot (INR 50 lakh)

The right-arm pacer from Kanpur is a hit-the-deck hard bowler. A 5/14 are Ankit Rajpoot’s best figures in IPL. He has earlier played for Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Mayank Yadav (INR 20 lakh)

The 19-year-old from New Delhi is a right-arm fast bowler and a right-handed batsman. Mayank Yadav plays as a bowling all-rounder.

Mohsin Khan (INR 20 lakh)

Mohsin Khan is a left-arm medium-fast bowler. His best T20 figures are 3/35. He was earlier with the Mumbai Indians team after getting picked for INR 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2018.