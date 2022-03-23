Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Sign Australian Pacer Andrew Tye As Replacement For Injured Mark Wood

Lucknow Super Giants will be Andrew Tye’s fifth Indian Premier League franchise. He has taken 40 wickets in 27 IPL matches so far.

Andrew Tye made his IPL debut with now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2017. Twitter (@aj191)

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 8:39 pm

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Andrew Tye to replace injured Mark Wood for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which starts on March 26. England pacer Wood suffered an elbow injury during England’s first Test against West Indies earlier this month. (More Cricket News)

Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20 internationals and picked 47 wickets. The right-arm pacer, who has so far played 27 IPL matches and has picked 40 wickets, will join LSG for the price of INR 1 crore. (LSG Full Schedule)

Tye has played for Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and now-defunct Gujarat Lions. LSG will be Tye’s fifth IPL franchise. The 35-year-old’s best IPL season was in 2018 when he bagged the Purple Cap with 24 wickets from 14 games for KXIP.

Tye had an impressive IPL debut for Gujarat Lions when he took a five-wicket haul conceding 17 runs against now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017. It also included a hat-trick.

Lucknow Super Giants will make their IPL debut against another debutant Gujarat Titans on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

