Lucknow Super Giants Full Schedule In IPL 2022 And Where To See Live Streaming Of LSG Matches

Indian Premier League debutants Lucknow Super Giants will not be short on experience in IPL 2022. LSG is one of the costliest teams in IPL after the Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG Group bought the rights to run the Lucknow franchise with a crazy bid of Rs 7,090 crore. India vice-captain and former Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has been chosen to lead the side. (FULL IPL 2022 SCHEDULE)

Former Zimbabwe cricketer and ex-England coach Andy Flower has joined LSG as the head coach with Vijay Dahiya as assistant. The franchise has also roped in former India opener and two-time IPL-winning captain Gautam Gambhir as team mentor. (TEAM PROFILE)

The league stage of IPL 2022 will be completely played in Maharashtra. Three venues in Mumbai - Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil - and one venue in Pune will host the matches.

Lucknow Super Giants begin their campaign against another debutant Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on March 28. Live streaming of all LSG matches will be available on digital platforms.

Here Are LSG's Full Fixtures In IPL 2022 (Timings In IST)

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants - March 28, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings - March 31, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - April 4, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - April 7, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - April 10, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - April 16, 3:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - April 19, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - April 24, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - April 29, 7:30 PM at Pune

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants - May 1, 3:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders - May 7, 7:30 PM at Pune

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - May 10, 7:30 PM at Pune

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals - May 15, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - May 18, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium

Where to see Live Streaming of LSG's IPL 2022 matches:

STAR Sports are the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. All LSG matches can be seen on the STAR Sports network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar.

LSG Full Squad

KL Rahul (captain, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya, Ankit Rajpoot, Evin Lewis, K Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kyle Mayers, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Blessing Muzarabani (new signing).