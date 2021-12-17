Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Andy Flower Appointed Head Coach Of Lucknow Indian Premier League Team

Andy Flower was working with Punjab Kings as assistant coach for the past two Indian Premier League seasons. KL Rahul, who was Punjab's skipper, is also expected to move to the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise.

IPL 2022: Andy Flower Appointed Head Coach Of Lucknow Indian Premier League Team
Andy Flower coached England to the T20 World Cup title in 2010. | Courtesy: Twitter

Trending

IPL 2022: Andy Flower Appointed Head Coach Of Lucknow Indian Premier League Team
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T18:03:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 6:03 pm

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower was on Friday appointed as the head coach of the yet-to-be-named Lucknow franchise, which will make its debut in the 2022 Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News)

Flower was working with Punjab Kings as assistant coach for the past two seasons.

KL Rahul, who was Punjab's skipper for the last two seasons, is also expected to move to the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the new Lucknow franchise and I am very grateful for the opportunity. Since my very first tour to India in 1993, I have always loved touring, playing and coaching in India," said Flower in a statement.

"The passion for cricket in India is unrivalled and it is a real privilege to lead an IPL franchise and I am looking forward to working closely with Dr Goenka and the Lucknow team.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

"I will relish the challenge to build something meaningful and successful with the Lucknow franchise, I am looking forward to meeting the management and staff when I visit Uttar Pradesh in the new year."

Goenka added: "As a player and a Coach Andy has left an indelible mark in the history of cricket . We respect his professionalism and hope he will work with our vision and add value to our team."

The Zimbabwean great, who coached England to the T20 World Cup title in 2010 and also the number one spot in Test rankings, is at the helm of Punjab Kings owned franchise in the Caribbean Premier League -- Saint Lucia Kings.

The Goenka-led RP-SG Group had shelled out Rs 7090 crore to own the Lucknow franchise.

Tags

PTI Andy Flower Lucknow Cricket Cricket - IPL Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey, IND Vs PAK: Harmanpreet Brace Helps India Beat Pakistan

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey, IND Vs PAK: Harmanpreet Brace Helps India Beat Pakistan

BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu Bows Down To Tai Tzu Ying To Crash Out In Quarterfinals

BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu Loses Vs Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 21-13 To Crash Out - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India Beat Pakistan 3-1 In Dhaka - Highlights

Konica Layak, Trainee At Joydeep Karmakar Shooting Academy, Commits Suicide In Howrah Hostel

Shooter Konica Layak Suicide: Olympic Champion Abhinav Bindra Offers Help To NRAI

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Tests Positive For Covid-19 Upon Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Return

PNC Championship 2021: Tiger Woods Woos Fellow Golfers On Return Post Car Accident

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Sports

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Purnima Pandey Lifts Gold, Books 2022 CWG Spot

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Purnima Pandey Lifts Gold, Books 2022 CWG Spot

Chelsea Vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22: Young Jarrad Branthwaite Spoils Blues Party

Chelsea Vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22: Young Jarrad Branthwaite Spoils Blues Party

Liverpool Vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22: Reds Win 3-1 To Close Gap On Top

Liverpool Vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22: Reds Win 3-1 To Close Gap On Top

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Australia (473/9 decl) On Top Against England (17/2) At Day 2 Stumps - Highlights

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Australia (473/9 decl) On Top Against England (17/2) At Day 2 Stumps - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

Rakhi Bose / 'La Gravitea' In Jamshedpur is run by a team of deaf amd mute chefs and servers who have found a new lease on life inside a hot cup of tea.

Why Maharashtra OBC Reservation Is In A State Of Paralysis

Why Maharashtra OBC Reservation Is In A State Of Paralysis

Haima Deshpande / The fiasco of the OBC reservation in the local bodies in Maharashtra speaks volumes of the lack of coordination between the heavyweights in the cabinet.

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

Jayanta Oinam / Three-time Asian Champions Trophy Hockey champions India virtually sealed a semis spot with a clinical 3-1 win over Pakistan.

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Manoj Kumar Jha / In what direction is Bihar’s double-engine train moving? While the Niti Aayog report should have been a matter of collective shame, the Nitish govt invariably looks for a shroud of denial.

Advertisement