IPL 2022: Zimbabwean Pacer Blessing Muzarabani Set To Join Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants were looking for a replacement for Mark Wood, who suffered an injury during the first Test West Indies vs England Test.

Blessing Muzarabani poses with India's ambassador to Zimbabwe. Courtesy: Twitter (@IndiainZimbabwe)

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 11:49 am

Promising Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani is all set to join Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which starts on March 26. (More Cricket News)

The Indian embassy in Zimbabwe shared a picture of the ambassador Vijay Khanduja with Muzarabani, wishing the bowler and "his team" the very best.

Lucknow Super Giants were looking for a replacement for England pacer Mark Wood, who suffered an elbow injury in during the first Test against West Indies in Antigua. It's not clear yet if Muzarabani will be the replacement for injured Wood or a net bowler.

The franchise also shared a teaser on Tuesday, asking "Who will be the speedster filling Woody’s shoes?"

Reports also claimed that the Lucknow-based franchise had approached Taskin Ahmed, but Bangladesh Cricket Board refused to give the pacer the No-Objection Certificate.

"Since we have two important series like the ongoing home tour of South Africa and the home series against Sri Lanka, we feel it won't be right for him to take part in the IPL,'' BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying by 'Cricbuzz'.

The Bangladesh cricket team is currently in South Africa, playing an ODI series which will be followed by two Tests which concludes on April 11, while the IPL begins on March 26.

"We have spoken with Taskin and he has understood the whole situation. He informed the franchise that he is not playing the IPL and will be available for the South Africa tour and later will return back home," Yunus added.

Lucknow Super Giants start their IPL campaign with a fixture against fellow debutants Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai on March 28.

Muzarabani, a right-arm pacer, has played six Tests, 30 ODIs and 21 T20Is for Zimbabwe.

Wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor was the last Zimbabwean to feature in the IPL.

