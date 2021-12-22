Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
IPL 2022: Sanjiv Goenka-Owned Lucknow Franchise Ropes In Vijay Dahiya As Assistant Coach

The 48-year-old Vijay Dahiya is currently the coach of the Uttar Pradesh side in the domestic circuit. He joins mentor Gautam Gambhir and head coach Andy Flower in the Lucknow franchise for IPL 2022.

Vijay Dahiya had worked as talent scout for Delhi Capitals earlier in the Indian Premier League. | Twitter (@sneh_wadhwaney)

outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T13:34:41+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 1:34 pm

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Vijay Dahiya was on Wednesday roped in as the assistant coach of the new Lucknow franchise ahead of IPL 2022. (More Cricket News)

The 48-year-old from Haryana is the current coach of the Uttar Pradesh team. He has earlier worked as an assistant coach of two-time IPL winning Kolkata Knight Riders. He has also served as the talent scout for the Delhi Capitals, apart from coaching the Delhi Ranji team.

“I am delighted and grateful for the opportunity given to me to work with the Lucknow IPL franchise,” Dahiya, who has played two Tests and 19 ODIs for India, said in a statement.

The Lucknow team, which is part of the RPSG Group, had earlier appointed Andy Flower as head coach and Gautam Gambhir as the mentor ahead of next year’s Indian Premier League.

PTI Vijay Dahiya Gautam Gambhir Lucknow Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Delhi Capitals Sports
