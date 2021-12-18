Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir Joins Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Franchise As Mentor

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, retired from cricket in 2018 and has since become a politician, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019.

Gautam Gambhir is a two-time IPL-winning captain. He lead KKR to titles in 2012 and 2014. | File Photo

2021-12-18T15:41:27+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 3:41 pm

A day after confirming former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as the head coach, yet-to-be-named Lucknow-based franchise Saturday named Gautam Gambhir as the mentor of the team for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. (More Cricket News)

Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, retired from cricket in 2018 and has since become a politician, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019. He is the sitting Member of Parliament from East Delhi.

"Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup.

"The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner's legacy still kicks me 24x7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh," the 40-year-old said in a statement.

Gambhir was also associated with the Delhi-based franchise, turning up for the then Delhi Daredevils in 2008 and 2010 before moving to KKR. He briefly returned to Delhi, now known as Delhi Capitals, in 2018.

Franchise owner, Sanjiv Goenka welcomed Gambhir into the RPSG family.

"Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him," he said.

The former India opener played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India.

KL Rahul, who was Punjab Kings' skipper for the last two IPL seasons, is also expected to move to the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise.

Gautam Gambhir Lucknow Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League Sports
