The Lucknow franchise on Monday revealed its team name ahead of Indian Premier League 2022. The side will be known as 'Lucknow Super Giants', team owner and chairman of RPSG group Sanjiv Goenka revealed the name on social media. (More Cricket News)

Notably, the Lucknow franchise, which was bought by RP-Sanjiv Goenka group in IPL team auctions last year, organized a crowd-sourced contest with the name ‘Naam Banao, Naam Kamao’ to finalise the name of its team.

“Thank you for your overwhelming response to the ‘Naam Banao, Naam Kamao’ contest. Lakhs and lakhs of people responded to it, based on that we are very happy to choose the name of the Lucknow IPL team and the name that we have chosen based on your recommendations is 'Lucknow Super Giants',” said Sanjiv Goenka.

“Thank you so much for your response and your love and continue to give your blessings in the future as well,” he added.

Lucknow team was bought by RPSG group for a whopping sum of INR 7090 crore. They appointed KL Rahul, former Punjab Kings skipper, to lead their side in IPL. Rahul was picked by the team for a record sum of INR 17 crore, the joint-most fee received by a player in IPL.

The other two picks for Lucknow Super Giants were Marcus Stoinis (INR 9.2 crore) and Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 crore). Meanwhile, former India player and ex-KKR captain Gautam Gambhir was appointed the mentor of the team.

The upcoming IPL will see a total of 10 teams playing against each other for the coveted trophy. However, before that a mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Lucknow Super Giants will step into the auction with a purse of INR 59 crore.

A total of 1214 players have listed themselves for the auction in which 49 international players, including the likes of David Warner and Ravichandran Ashwin, have set a maximum base price of 2 crore for themselves.