As many as 1214 players have registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auctions that will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The IPL Player Registration closed on Thursday. Out of the 1214 players, 896 are Indians while the rest are overseas. (More Cricket News)

The IPL will be a ten-team affair from this year with Ahmedabad and Lucknow are the two new franchises who have announced their captains on Friday. While Hardik Pandya will lead the Ahmedabad franchise, KL Rahul has been announced as the skipper of the Lucknow team.

India batter Shreyas Iyer and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal along with Australian dasher David Warner are expected to be the top draws. A bidding war is also expected for the pace duo of Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar, the top two wicket-takers of the last edition Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan.

Among foreign players, Warner, South African Kagiso Rabada are likely to fetch big bucks along with England's Mark Wood, Australia's Mitchell Marsh, New Zealand's Trent Boult and Pat Cummins.

Veterans Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo could still keep their franchise Chennai Super Kings interested. The big names to miss out are Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Mitchell Starc, Sam Curran and Chris Gayle.

Among the registered players, 270 are capped, 903 uncapped and 41 associate players. A total of 33 players have been retained or picked ahead of the Player Auction by the 10 teams. The existing eight IPL franchises have retained a total of 27 players while the two new IPL teams have picked six players ahead of the auction.

List Of Retained Players By 10 IPL Teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj



Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik

Team Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Shubman Gill

Team Lucknow: KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Country-Wise Breakdown Of Registered Players

Afghanistan - 20

Australia - 59

Bangladesh - 9

England - 30

Ireland - 3

New Zealand - 29

South Africa - 48

Sri Lanka - 36

West Indies - 41

Zimbabwe - 2

Bhutan - 1

Namibia - 5

Nepal - 15

Netherlands -1

Oman - 3

Scotland - 1

UAE - 1

USA - 14.

