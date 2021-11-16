Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2021: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Dropped David Warner - Brad Haddin Explains

David Warner was out of form for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. Kane Williamson replaced him as captain.

IPL 2021: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Dropped David Warner - Brad Haddin Explains
David Warner, second left, in conversation with Sunrisers Hyderabad supporting staff, including Brad Haddin, centre. | BCCI

Trending

IPL 2021: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Dropped David Warner - Brad Haddin Explains
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T13:53:28+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 1:53 pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Brad Haddin feels the decision to drop David Warner during the Indian Premier League had nothing to do with matters related to cricket. (More Cricket News)

David Warner, who led SRH to their only IPL title in 2016, was stripped off captaincy in May before being dropped from the playing XI for the second time this year during the second leg of the IPL.

However, the southpaw turned things around in the T20 World Cup and ended as the Player of The Tournament, playing crucial knocks in the semifinal and final.

"I tell you what it was not a cricket decision that he was not playing (for Sunrisers Hyderabad).

"I think the one thing you have to realise with David is that he was not out of form, he was out of match practice," said Brad Haddin on the 'Grade Cricketers Podcast'.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

After the IPL was suspended midway in May, David Warner had opted to skip Australia's tours of Bangladesh and West Indies and entered the second leg of the league without much game time.

"They had a long break, he did not go to Bangladesh or West Indies. But he turned up in really good headspace. He was hitting the ball well, circumstances were out of our control, even the coaching staff," Brad Haddin said.

"But it was not because he was out of form. All he needed was some match time, he was hitting the ball well. He just needed to spend some time in the middle to get the rhythm again.

The 35-year-old looked off-colour in Australia's warm-up games but eventually found his rhythm in the tournament proper. He amassed 289 runs, including a half century in the final against New Zealand.

"As the tournament went on, you have seen his class. He got a bit of rhythm back into his game and he was good to watch," Haddin added.

Tags

PTI David Warner Brad Haddin Sydney Cricket Sports Cricket - IPL SunRisers Hyderabad Australia national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

WTA Finals: Iga Swiatek Spoils Paula Badosa's Birthday

WTA Finals: Iga Swiatek Spoils Paula Badosa's Birthday

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Kenya Win Final Group Match Despite Their Football Body In Crisis

IND Vs NZ 2021: India Look For 'Fresh T20 Template' In Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Era

Kane Williamson Skipping IND vs NZ T20 Series Indicates Cricket Overkill, Are Greedy Boards Ignoring Workload?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Scotland Spoil Denmark's Perfect Record In Group

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: From Desert Safari Cricket Will Be Back To Traditional MCG

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Italy Head To Playoffs Again As Switzerland Top Group

ARG vs BRA, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Lionel Messi In For Argentina, Neymar Out For Brazil

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Italy Stumble Into Playoffs Again

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Italy Stumble Into Playoffs Again

FIFA World Cup 2022, San Marino vs England: ENG Qualify With 10-0 Romp

FIFA World Cup 2022, San Marino vs England: ENG Qualify With 10-0 Romp

Hardik Pandya Clarifies He Did Not Smuggle Expensive Watches From Dubai

Hardik Pandya Clarifies He Did Not Smuggle Expensive Watches From Dubai

Argentina Vs Brazil, Live Streaming: Lionel Messi Fit For FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier - When And Where To Watch

Argentina Vs Brazil, Live Streaming: Lionel Messi Fit For FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier - When And Where To Watch

Read More from Outlook

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Thufail PT / Manjamma Jogathi is today known as Matha B Manjamma Jogathi, the transgender dancer who received Padma Shri for her contribution to art.

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Anshika Ravi / Three years after Me Too, there is still a toxic myth we teach ourselves: If we don’t remember it, it probably did not happen.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

Soumitra Bose / Kane Williamson will return as captain for the two-match Test series. Tim Southee will lead in the three-match T20I series.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement