Australian opener David Warner and Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have set a maximum base price of INR two crores for themselves. The duo is among the 49 international players who have listed their base price at a maximum of INR two crores for the upcoming IPL mega auction. (More Cricket News)

Out of the overall 49 players, 17 are Indians while 32 are overseas. The other big names from India are Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Suresh Raina, while that from outside are Dwayne Bravo, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Steven Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada.

A total of 1214 cricketers have submitted their names for the mega auction that will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. However, the IPL governing council has sent the list to all the ten franchises to check their interests and then shortlist players who will go under the hammer.

On the other hand, the two new IPL sides – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – have also picked their three players from the draft. While Lucknow have picked KL Rahul for a whopping INR 17 crore and made him the captain, Ahmedabad have named Hardik Pandya as their skipper after bagging him for INR 15 crore. The other two picks for Lucknow are Marcus Stoinis (9.2 crore) and Ravi Bishnoi (4 crore), while Rashid Khan (15 crore) and Shubman Gill (8 crore) join Ahmedabad.

Rahul had led Punjab Kings in the previous edition but he was released by the franchise ahead of mega auction. PBKS retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, who was the find of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, was also released as his side went for Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard for the retentions.