Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022 Auction: David Warner, Ravi Ashwin Among 49 Players With Maximum Base Price

A total of 49 international players have set maximum base price for themselves. Apart from David Warner and Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Dwayne Bravo are also there on the list.

IPL 2022 Auction: David Warner, Ravi Ashwin Among 49 Players With Maximum Base Price
David Warner (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin have set a base price of 2 crore each for IPL 2022 auction. - IPL

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 8:03 pm

Australian opener David Warner and Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have set a maximum base price of INR two crores for themselves. The duo is among the 49 international players who have listed their base price at a maximum of INR two crores for the upcoming IPL mega auction. (More Cricket News)

Out of the overall 49 players, 17 are Indians while 32 are overseas. The other big names from India are Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Suresh Raina, while that from outside are Dwayne Bravo, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Steven Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada.

A total of 1214 cricketers have submitted their names for the mega auction that will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. However, the IPL governing council has sent the list to all the ten franchises to check their interests and then shortlist players who will go under the hammer.

On the other hand, the two new IPL sides – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – have also picked their three players from the draft. While Lucknow have picked KL Rahul for a whopping INR 17 crore and made him the captain, Ahmedabad have named Hardik Pandya as their skipper after bagging him for INR 15 crore. The other two picks for Lucknow are Marcus Stoinis (9.2 crore) and Ravi Bishnoi (4 crore), while Rashid Khan (15 crore) and Shubman Gill (8 crore) join Ahmedabad.

Related stories

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Name Hardik Pandya Captain, KL Rahul To Lead Lucknow Franchise 

Rahul had led Punjab Kings in the previous edition but he was released by the franchise ahead of mega auction. PBKS retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, who was the find of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, was also released as his side went for Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard for the retentions.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL Player Auction IPL 2022 Mega Auction IPL 2022 Indian Premier League 2022 Indian Premier League
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Revitalised ATK Mohun Bagan Eye Top-Four Entry Vs Topsy-Turvy Odisha FC

ISL 2021-22: Revitalised ATK Mohun Bagan Eye Top-Four Entry Vs Topsy-Turvy Odisha FC

Australian Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna, Darija Jurak Schreiber Make 1st Round Mixed Doubles Exit

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022: India Eye Semifinal Spot Against Lowly-Ranked Japan

Syed Modi International 2022: PV Sindhu To Play Final Against Malvika Bansod

IPL 2022 Will Start In The Last Week Of March, Says BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0