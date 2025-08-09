Newcastle United 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Alvarez And Griezmann One-two Punch Sinks Hosts

Newcastle created openings throughout the match, but they lacked a cutting edge in the absence of star striker Alexander Isak, who is training away from the squad amid interest from Liverpool

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
newcastle united vs atleitco madrid match report
Julian Alvarez in action against Newcastle United.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Atletico Madrid defeated Newcastle United 2-0 on Saturday

  • Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann were the two scorers for Atletico

  • Newcastle could not score despite creating various opportunities

Atletico Madrid ended pre-season on a high with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday, with Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann on the scoresheet.

After a cagey first half in which Nick Pope and Jan Oblak made key saves, Pope cutting out Giuliano Simeone’s dangerous cross and Oblak twice denying Joelinton, Atleti struck early in the second period.

A swift counter following a Newcastle corner saw new signing Alex Baena bring in a loose pass from Alvarez before teeing up the Argentine for a simple finish from close range in the 50th minute.

The visitors almost doubled their lead five minutes later when Tino Livramento’s poor clearance sent David Hancko through on goal, though Jamaal Lascelles made a timely intervention to deny Atleti a second.

Griezmann finally extended Atleti’s advantage in the 63rd minute, flicking the ball beyond Pope in sublime fashion with the outside of his left boot following Alexander Sorloth’s clever set-up.

Newcastle created openings throughout the match, but they lacked a cutting edge in the absence of star striker Alexander Isak, who is training away from the squad amid interest from Liverpool.

Boss Eddie Howe confirmed on Friday that the Swede is unlikely to face Aston Villa in Newcastle's Premier League opener next week.

Anthony Gordon led the line but struggled to make an impact, as the Magpies’ winless pre-season continued with a third defeat.

Data debrief: Newcastle’s attacking conundrum

Newcastle’s front three of Gordon, Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes failed to find a breakthrough against Atletico, with the home side clearly lacking a cutting edge in attack.

The Magpies managed seven shots with an expected goals (xG) value of just 0.81, and only two of those were on target.

info_icon

Atletico, meanwhile, fired off 10 shots, five of which were on target, eventually outperforming their xG of 1.49. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance