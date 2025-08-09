Newcastle United 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Alvarez And Griezmann One-two Punch Sinks Hosts

Atletico Madrid defeated Newcastle United 2-0 on Saturday
Atletico Madrid ended pre-season on a high with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday, with Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann on the scoresheet.
After a cagey first half in which Nick Pope and Jan Oblak made key saves, Pope cutting out Giuliano Simeone’s dangerous cross and Oblak twice denying Joelinton, Atleti struck early in the second period.
A swift counter following a Newcastle corner saw new signing Alex Baena bring in a loose pass from Alvarez before teeing up the Argentine for a simple finish from close range in the 50th minute.
The visitors almost doubled their lead five minutes later when Tino Livramento’s poor clearance sent David Hancko through on goal, though Jamaal Lascelles made a timely intervention to deny Atleti a second.
Griezmann finally extended Atleti’s advantage in the 63rd minute, flicking the ball beyond Pope in sublime fashion with the outside of his left boot following Alexander Sorloth’s clever set-up.
Newcastle created openings throughout the match, but they lacked a cutting edge in the absence of star striker Alexander Isak, who is training away from the squad amid interest from Liverpool.
Boss Eddie Howe confirmed on Friday that the Swede is unlikely to face Aston Villa in Newcastle's Premier League opener next week.
Anthony Gordon led the line but struggled to make an impact, as the Magpies’ winless pre-season continued with a third defeat.
Data debrief: Newcastle’s attacking conundrum
Newcastle’s front three of Gordon, Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes failed to find a breakthrough against Atletico, with the home side clearly lacking a cutting edge in attack.
The Magpies managed seven shots with an expected goals (xG) value of just 0.81, and only two of those were on target.
Atletico, meanwhile, fired off 10 shots, five of which were on target, eventually outperforming their xG of 1.49.