Atletico Madrid 3-0 Sevilla, La Liga: Griezmann Nets 200th League Goal As Rojiblancos Win Fourth Straight Match

Antoine Griezmann scored his 200th LaLiga goal as he helped Atletico Madrid to a 3-0 win over Sevilla at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.
Julian Alvarez broke the deadlock from the penalty spot before Thiago Almada helped secure all three points with a goal and assist in Atletico's fourth straight league win.
Both sides struggled to find their footing in the opening stages before Alexander Sorloth turned into space only to see his rifled shot parried by Odysseas Vlachodimos.
Nico Gonzalez was a bright spark in the first half, drilling a low shot off the inside of the right post before bursting past Sevilla's backline, only to be denied by the sprawling Vlachodimos.
Substitute Tanguy Nianzou caught Jose Maria Gimenez on the thigh with his studs as he attempted to clear his lines, and the spot-kick was awarded following a VAR review. Alvarez picked out the bottom-left corner with his confident strike.
Nemanja Gudelj forced Jan Oblak into his first save with a long-range drive in the 73rd minute, but just four minutes later, Giuliano Simeone won the ball back high upfield and picked out Almada for a lovely first-time finish.
More chances went begging for Atletico, but Almada put it on a plate for Griezmann, who picked out the bottom-left corner in the 89th minute, despite Vlachodimos getting a hand to the shot.
Data Debrief: Griezmann hits new landmark
Griezmann has now scored his 200th goal in LaLiga, becoming just the 11th player to reach this milestone in the competition's history.
He is the sixth foreign player to do so, behind Lionel Messi (474), Cristiano Ronaldo (311), Karim Benzema (238), Hugo Sanchez (234), and Alfredo Di Stefano (227).
Atletico were rarely tested on Saturday, with Sevilla only mustering 0.46 expected goals (xG) from their 10 shots (two on target). Atletico, by comparison, had 3.47 xG from 15 attempts (six on target).
Diego Simeone's side are now unbeaten in their last 17 LaLiga home matches against Sevilla (W10 D7), winning the last four in a row.