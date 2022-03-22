Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Punjab Kings Full Schedule In IPL 2022 And Live Streaming Details Of PBKS Matches

Punjab Kings will be led by Mayank Agarwal in the Indian Premier League 2022. Here is PBKS full match schedule and watch live details.

Mayank Agarwal will have Shikhar Dhawan for company in IPL 2022. Get full PSKS match schedule. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 5:07 pm

The Punjab Kings are one of the three teams to have not won the IPL title despite playing all the editions from the inaugural edition in 2008. The franchise’s best performance came in the 2014 edition when they finished runners-up losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. (FULL IPL 2022 SCHEDULE)

With Anil Kumble as head coach, Punjab Kings played some good cricket last year but slipped on quite a few occasions when it mattered the most. However, the inclusion of some top quality players in Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Kagiso Rabada to name a few along with a rich blend of domestic players, the fortunes might change for the Mayank Agarwal-led side in IPL 2022. (PBKS TEAM PROFILE)

The league stage of IPL 2022 will be completely played in Maharashtra. Three venues in Mumbai -- Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil -- and one venue in Pune will host the matches. Punjab Kings begin their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium on March 27. Live streaming of all PBKS matches will be available on digital platforms.

Here Are PBKS's Full Fixtures In IPL 2022 (Timings In IST)

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – March 27, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings – April 1, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings – April 3, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans – April 8, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings – April 13, 7:30 PM at Pune
Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – April 17, 3:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium 
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings – April 20, 7:30 PM at Pune
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings – April 25, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants – April 29, 7:30 PM at Pune 
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings – May 3, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – May 7, 3:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings – May 13, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals – May 16, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings – May 22, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium.

Where To See Live Streaming Of PBKS's IPL 2022 Matches:

STAR Sports are the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. All PBKS matches can be seen on the STAR Sports network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar.

PBKS Full Squad For IPL 2022

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shahrukh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Baltej Singh, Ishan Porel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ansh Patel, Sandeep Sharma, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Prerak Mankad, Benny Howell, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Writtick Chatterjee

