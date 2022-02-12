Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
IPL Auction 2022: Shikhar Dhawan Goes To Punjab Kings For INR 8.25 Crores, Will He Captain PBKS?

After buying Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS had INR 63.75 crore purse amount remaining.

IPL Auction 2022: Shikhar Dhawan Goes To Punjab Kings For INR 8.25 Crores, Will He Captain PBKS?
Shikhar Dhawan had set a base price of INR 2 crore for himself in IPL 2022 auction. Twitter/@IPL

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 12:35 pm

Left-arm opener Shikhar Dhawan has been sold to Punjab Kings for 8.25 core. He was the first player with who the bidding process on February 12 started at IPL 2022 player auction. (More Cricket News)

PBKS came into the IPL auction with a base price of INR 72 crore. They retained only two players – Mayank Agarwal (INR 14 crore) and Arshdeep Singh (4 crore) ahead of the auction. After buying Dhawan, PBKS had INR 63.75 crore purse amount remaining.

PBKS had already released their former skipper KL Rahul who was picked by Lucknow Super Giants from the players' draft ahead of IPL 2022 auction. Meanwhile, Dhawan becomes a captaincy candidate for Punjab Kings in such a case. 

Notably, a total of 590 players are set to go under the hammer in the span of two days on February 12 and 13. Earlier, 1214 players had listed themselves for the mega auction from which the 590 players got shortlisted.

Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings IPL 2022 IPL 2022 Player Auction
