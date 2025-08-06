IND-W U20 Vs IDN-W U20 Highlights, AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: India Play Out Goalless Draw Against Indonesia

India-W U-20 Vs Indonesia-W U-20 Live Score, AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: When Does Action Begin?
The live-action for the India U20 Women vs Indonesia U20 Women fixture of Group D in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier 2025 will start at 6 pm IST. The match will be played at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Wednesday, 6 August 2025.
India-W U-20 Vs Indonesia-W U-20 Live Score, AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: How To Watch?
The India vs Indonesia, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier Group D match will be streamed live on the Pyone Play Sports YouTube Channel.
India-W U-20 Vs Indonesia-W U-20 Live Score, AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Starting XIs
India-W U-20 Vs Indonesia-W U-20 Live Score, AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Kickoff!
The match between India and Indonesia started on time with the Indian girls taking an advantage in the game. Indian team has started attacking gameplay at the start.
3' - India 0-0 Indonesia
India-W U-20 Vs Indonesia-W U-20 Live Score, AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Fight Continues
Both teams are trying their best to become the first one to score a goal in the match. But, no luck so far. Indian girls are continuing with their attacking gameplay while Indonesia are hopeful of a clear passage soon.
23' - India 0-0 Indonesia
India-W U-20 Vs Indonesia-W U-20 Live Score, AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Long Shots
Indian players are attempting long shots against the Indonesia players. They are avoiding going close to their opponents and that shows their lack of preparation. Indonesian side is looking more calm and composed at the moment and are looking for just one mistake from their opponents.
36' - India 0-0 Indonesia
India-W U-20 Vs Indonesia-W U-20 Live Score, AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Half-Time
The first half of the match ended without any goal from both sides. Three minutes were added in the first half, but that was not enough for either side to score the first goal of the match. The first half has ended goalless and now the onus will be on the substitutes.
Half-Time - India 0-0 Indonesia
India-W U-20 Vs Indonesia-W U-20 Live Score, AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: 2nd Half Starts
The second half of the match started with both sides trying to get a lead in the game. India U20 side is clearly lacking experience and is hopeful for a blunder from their opponents.
49' - India 0-0 Indonesia
India-W U-20 Vs Indonesia-W U-20 Live Score, AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: No Goal
Both teams have failed to score any goal in the match so far. The hosts Myanmar and Turkmenistan have played one match in Group D and the hosts are leading the table with a win. Both teams are playing defensive game.
69' - India 0-0 Indonesia
India-W U-20 Vs Indonesia-W U-20 Live Score, AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Injuries
Multiple Indonesian players are injured and taking a lot of time to leave the field. India missed many chances, but the initiative to win the match, has not been shown here from both sides.
79' - India 0-0 Indonesia
India-W U-20 Vs Indonesia-W U-20 Live Score, AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifier: Full Time
Five minutes were added in the second half, but that was also not enough for both sides to find a goal in the match. The match ended with a goalless draw.
Full Time - India 0-0 Indonesia
That's All From Our Side!
India Under 20 Women played out a goalless draw against Indonesia Under 20 Women in their first match of Group D. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!