Mumbai Indians: From Veteran Rohit Sharma To Rookie Arjun Tendulkar – Full MI Squad List For IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI), one of the most successful teams in Indian Premier League history, have a total of 25 players in their squad. MI have ruled the roost in the tournament with five titles to their name. The fact that Mumbai Indians have lost just one IPL final so far out of the six times they played, speaks volumes about their domination in the tournament history. (MI Full Schedule | Cricket News)

MI have always invested in a lot of youngsters to build a strong team. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, who rose through the ranks to become important member of Indian national cricket team, are a telling example of the side’s potential. However, IPL 2022 will be different for the side at least in terms of squad as the IPL 2022 auction in February this year saw a lot of shuffling.

MI had retained Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions, while in the bidding war, Mumbai Indians bagged Ishan Kishan for a record INR 15.25 crores apart from including other players.

Here is the new Mumbai Indians squad

OVERSEAS MI PLAYERS

Dewald Brevis (INR 2.8 crore)

The ‘Baby AB’ was the player of the series at 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup. The South African star, who is still under 19, scored 506 runs in six innings at an average of 84.33 and 90.20 at the world event. He had also scored one fifty against India that came in a losing cause. Dewald Brevis can also bowl leg spin.

Jofra Archer (INR 8 crore)

One of the premium fast bowlers, England’s Jofra Archer is world-famous for his pace and bounce. Such is quality of the two components in his bowling that he had once bowled Soumya Sarkar in 2019 World Cup and the ball, after hitting the stumps, had gone for a six. Archer is also an all-rounder as he can play some quickfire knocks towards the end of an innings. Mumbai Indians bagged Archer despite clouds of uncertainty looming around his participation in IPL 2022.

Daniel Sams (INR 2.6 crore)

The left-arm pacer from Australia has had a short IPL career, but his T20 exploits are a testimony to his potential. Apart from getting his names on the wicket-takers’ list with the best of 4/14, Daniel Sams is also the proud owner of an individual best 98 not out as batsman in the shortest format. He is a right-handed batsman.

Tymal Mills

Picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 12 crore at IPL 2017 auction, left-arm pacer Tymall Mills failed to live up to the expectations back then. Injury was also one of the hurdles for him. The English bowler returns to IPL now with Mumbai Indians with hopes of doing better this time. Mills’ best figures in the shortest format is 4/22.

Tim David (INR 8.25 crore)

The middle-order batter from Singapore has had a sensational start to his T20I career so far. Just 26 years old, Tim David is a veteran in the shortest format. He had a strike rate of 199.20 in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League 2022. Meanwhile, David’s best score is 92 that came off just 32 balls, albeit against Malaysia.

Riley Meredith (INR 1 crore)

The right-arm pacer from Australia was one of the most expensive uncapped buys at the IPL 2021 auction when Punjab Kings splurged a sum of INR 8 crores on him. However, a mediocre performance saw his value getting reduced to INR 1 crore at the following auction. Meredith, who can bowl in excess of 140 kmph, has 4/21 as his best figures in the shortest format.

Fabian Allen (INR 75 lakh)

The 26-year-old all-rounder has a decent T20 record with 2/18 being his best figures. The Jamaica-born bats as a right-hander while bowls slow left-arm orthodox. Allen has failed to prove his worth in the limited number of games he has played in IPL so far.

Kieron Pollard (INR 6 crore, Retained)

Who doesn’t know Kieron Pollard? The Mumbai Indians and West Indies batter has been one of the finest all-rounders in T20 cricket, including IPL. With numerous match-winning knocks to his name, Pollard is capable of making an outing bad for any bowler on his day. He has also registered a century in the T20 format. Meanwhile, the Caribbean player also bowls medium-fast and his slower balls are really impactful. His best figures in the format is 4/15.

CAPPED INDIAN PLAYERS

Ishan Kishan (15.25 crore)

A youngster who plays attacking brand of cricket from the word go, Ishan Kishan will have a lot to pay back to Mumbai Indians – his old franchise – when he steps on the field for them in IPL 2022. MI paid a mammoth sum for the swashbuckling left-handed batter, who is also a regular wicketkeeper. Ishan Kishan’s best IPL score is 99 off 58.

Jaydev Unadkat (INR 1.30 crores)

Unadkat has good experience of IPL and domestic cricket. He was the most expensive Indian buy of IPL 2018 auction after Rajasthan Royals (RR) bagged him for INR 11.5 crores. The left-arm pacer has already played for five franchises – Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rising Pune Supergiant and RR. A 5/25 is Unadkat’s best figures in IPL.

Rohit Sharma (INR 16 crores, Retained)

The star performer of Mumbai Indians and the captain of the side, Rohit Sharma, has led the team to five IPL titles. Apart from being an extremely dangerous batsman and a sensational fielder, the 34-year-old is also adept with his captaincy skills. He has recorded six centuries to his name in the shortest format.

Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 crore, Retained)

SKY is a player blooming of late. He has been a consistent performer for Mumbai Indians and Indian team in the recent past, and is definitely at the pinnacle of his game currently. The 31-year-old Suryakumar Yadav is not only a reliable batter, but is also gifted with extreme class. His highest score in T20s is 94 not out off 53 balls. Suryakumar is also one of the finest fielders in the Mumbai squad.

Mumbai Indians retained Jasprit Bumrah and then spent a fortune to buy back Ishan Kishan. Photo: IPL/BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 crore, Retained)

Whatever said in praise of the right-arm pacer would be less. He has been such a famous figure in the cricket circuit, yet only Bumrah knows how to face Bumrah. Apart from 140 kmph bowling speed, Bumrah’s toe-crushing yorkers and his slower balls make him a special talent. What really sets him apart is the quality of reading the game and handling the pressure even in the worst of situations.

Mayank Markande (INR 65 lakhs)

The right-arm leg spinner was first picked by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2018. In his maiden edition, Markande picked 15 wickets from the 14 games he played. However, Rahul Chahar’s rise saw him warm the benches later. He then joined Delhi Capitals in a swap deal before getting picked by Rajasthan Royals at IPL 2020 auction.

UNCAPPED INDIAN PLAYERS

Basil Thampi (INR 30 lakh)

The right-arm pacer from Kerala is a well-known name in the IPL circuit. Thampi first played in IPL 2017 when now-defunct side Gujarat Lions had roped him in for INR 85 lakhs. Later, he also played for SunRisers Hyderabad after being picked for INR 95 lakhs before he could move to MI following the IPL 2022 auction. He can bowl at a speed of over 140 kmph.

Murugan Ashwin (INR 1.60 crore)

The right-arm leg-break bowler from Tamil Nadu has a decent IPL record with 3/21 being his best performance in the tournament. Meanwhile, 3/8 is his best figures in T20 format. The major thing that impresses about the bowler is his low economy rate in the format that revolves around 7.

Tilak Varma (INR 1.7 crore)

The 19-year-old Tilak Varma was part of India’s U-19 World Cup team in West Indies this year. The likes of SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were also behind Varma before MI sealed the deal with INR 1.7 crore at IPL 2022 auction. The 19-year-old is a left-handed batter who can also bowl off-spin.

Sanjay Yadav (INR 50 lakh)

Sanjay Yadav is a left-handed batter with the quality to produce quick-fire knocks. He is also a left-arm orthodox bowler. Sanjay Yadav’s ability to deal calmly with pressure situations makes him a special talent.

Mohammad Arshad Khan (INR 20 lakh)

The 24-year-old from Madhya Pradesh is a left-handed pacer. He is also a lefty in batting.

Anmolpreet Singh (INR 20 lakh)

The right-handed batter was part of India’s U-19 World Cup team before making his First Class debut the very next year and impressing with scores of 113, 267, 12, 40 and 252*. He was earlier picked by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2019 for INR 80 lakhs.

Ramandeep Singh (INR 20 lakh)

All-rounder Ramandeep is a right-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer. His best score in the T20 format is 54 while 2/22 are his best figures. Mumbai Indians is Ramandeep’s first IPL franchise.

Rahul Buddhi (INR 20 lakh)

The right-handed batting all-rounder has been picked by Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakhs. He is a middle-order batsman who can score quick runs and can also chip in with his off-spin.

Hrithik Shokeen (INR 20 lakh)

Hrithik Shokeen is a right-arm off-break bowler. The contract with Mumbai Indians is his first IPL deal.

Aryan Juyal (INR 20 lakh)

The 20-year-old player from Uttar Pradesh is a wicketkeeper-batsman. Expressing excitement on being picked by Mumbai Indians at IPL 2022 auction, Juyal had revealed that it has been his childhood dream to play for the five-time IPL champions.

Arjun Tendulkar (INR 30 lakh)

Being the son of great Sachin Tendulkar has always been a pressure point on the left-handed Arjun Tendulkar. Throughout his career, Tendulkar Junior has been a part of the MI franchise, the side his father captained during his playing days. However, Arjun Tendulkar is yet to make his MI debut.