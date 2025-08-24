Juventus FC Vs Parma Highlights, Serie A 2025-26: 10-Man Bianconeri Snatch Three Points At Allianz Stadium

Juventus's Jonathan David, left, in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Parma at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Goals from Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic helped Juventus start off the Serie A 2025-26 campaign on a winning note against Parma, which was to be played at the Allianz Stadium. The Old Lady though lost a player through red card in the form of Andrea Cambiaso. Catch the score and key updates from the Serie A 2025-26, matchday 2 fixture, right here at the Allianz Stadium

24 Aug 2025, 11:55:50 pm IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: Streaming Online Where to watch the Serie A on TV in India? There is no available broadcaster for the Serie A in India; the matches will not be available to watch on TV in the country. Furthermore, there is no official information related to streaming partner for Serie A matches in India.

25 Aug 2025, 12:18:04 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: KO Soon Kick-off to begin soon as Juve look to start off on a winning note against Parma in the Serie A 2025-26 opener.

25 Aug 2025, 12:22:52 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: Juve Start Off On A Positive Note The Old Lady have started off well against Parma in a raucous Allianz Arena stadium. Khéphren Thuram's header is a weak one and is easily gathered by Parma goalie. Juventus FC 0-0 Parma 3'

25 Aug 2025, 12:27:03 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: Visitors Sitting Deep Visitors are sitting deep and soaking in the pressure from the home team. Juve are playing some neat one-two around the penalty area but no direct goal threat yet. Juventus FC 0-0 Parma 8'

25 Aug 2025, 12:32:36 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: Juve Need Some Spark Years gone by, Serie A were to be dominated by Juventus of all people. The Old Lady have lost some key stars over the years and now are in a rebuilding phase. Juventus FC 0-0 Parma 12'

25 Aug 2025, 12:34:39 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: Francisco Conceicao Header Saved A nice ball into the box from Thuram sees Francisco Conceicao sneak in and have a shot albeit a header but Suzuki saves and parries it for a corner. First real threat from the home team. Juventus FC 0-0 Parma 13'

25 Aug 2025, 12:41:19 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: Parma Head Coach Is Carlos Cuesta Parma's head coach is Carlos Cuesta, who was at Arsenal with Mikel Arteta as an assistant. The Spaniard signed a contract this season with the Italian club. Juventus FC 0-0 Parma 22'

25 Aug 2025, 12:46:22 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: Federico Gatti Living Dangerously Juventus defender Federico Gatti is living dangerously who is already on a yellow card and has committed a foul. Another one here and the ref could give him his marching orders. Juventus FC 0-0 Parma 26'

25 Aug 2025, 12:52:37 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: Juve Still Not Able To Hit Top Gear Fans inside the Allianz Arena are finding their voices but that isn't replicating on the pitch with Juve's players unable to carve Parma open. Cuesta's side a putting on a traditional choc-a-bloc defence against the Old Lady. Juventus FC 0-0 Parma 33'

25 Aug 2025, 01:02:08 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: Approaching HT We are few minutes away from first-half stoppages and Parma have done exceptionally well to hold off the Old Lady thus far. Cuesta's side have been doing the hard yards and have been rewarded with a clean-sheet so far. Juventus FC 0-0 Parma 44'

25 Aug 2025, 01:06:29 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: HT First half ends in disappointing fashion for the Old Lady with 0-0 scoreline.

25 Aug 2025, 01:26:28 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: Second Half Underway Kenan Yildiz, Juventus' brightest young talent, sees his shot miss wide off the post and assisted by Manuel Locatelli. Juventus FC 0-0 Parma 51'

25 Aug 2025, 01:32:23 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: Second Half Subs Igor Tudor rings in the changes - Teun Koopmeiners replaces Manuel Locatelli wheres Parma bring on Oliver Sørensen for Christian Ordóñez. Juventus FC 0-0 Parma 57'

25 Aug 2025, 01:44:10 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: David Strikes! Jonathan David (Juventus) buries in the bottom right corner as Juve finally get the lift-off in the Allianz Arena. A great assist by Kenan Yildiz with a cross following a corner. Igor Tudor will be a relived man! Juventus FC 1-0 Parma 59'

25 Aug 2025, 01:46:35 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: JUV Holding On Juventus are holding on to their 1-0 lead but Parma are not giving up without a fight. Oliver Sørensen goes into the ref's books now for Parma. Juventus FC 1-0 Parma 72'

25 Aug 2025, 01:53:40 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: JUV's Lead Slender 1-0 leads are dangerous and Juventus are carrying one against Parma. One mistake and the opposition can take advantage of them. Igor Tudor will not be happy with the scoreline. Juventus FC 1-0 Parma 77'

25 Aug 2025, 01:58:33 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: JUV Bring On More Fire Power Juventus bring on Dusan Vlahovic for Jonathan David in the second half plus González replaces Francisco Conceição. For Parma, González replaces Francisco Conceição. Juventus FC 1-0 Parma 82'

25 Aug 2025, 02:00:18 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: Drama! Woah! Red card is brandished to Andrea Cambiaso for violent conduct but that doesn't matter as Juve double their lead thanks to Dusan Vlahovic. Three points in the bag if they hold onto this scoreline. Juventus FC 2-0 Parma 84'

25 Aug 2025, 02:05:53 am IST Juventus FC Vs Parma, Live Score Serie A 2025-26: Injury Time! Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time. Juventus FC 2-0 Parma 90+1'