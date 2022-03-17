Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Mumbai Indians' Full Schedule In IPL 2022 And Where To See Live Streaming Of MI Matches

During the IPL 2022 league stage, five times Indian Premier League T20 champions Mumbai Indians will play in all four venues in Maharashtra.

Mumbai Indians start their IPL 2022 campaign on March 27. Full MI fixtures.

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 6:37 pm

Mumbai Indians will enjoy a lot of home advantage when IPL 2022 season begins on March 26 with a match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. (MI PROFILEFULL IPL 2022 SCHEDULE)

The league stage of IPL 2022 will be completely played in Maharashtra. Three venues in Mumbai -- Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil -- and one venue in Pune will host the matches. Mumbai Indians begin with a match against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium (Cricket Club of India) on March 27. Live streaming of all MI matches will be available on digital platforms.

Here are MI's full fixtures in IPL 2022 (Timings in IST)

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - March 27, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - April 2, 3:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - April 6, 7:30 PM at Pune
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - April 9, 7:30 PM at Pune
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - April 13, 7:30 PM at Pune
Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - April 16, 3:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - April 21, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - April 24, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumba Indians - April 30, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - May 5, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - May 9, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - May 12, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - May 17, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - May 21, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium

Where to see Live Streaming of MI's IPL 2022 matches

STAR Sports are the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. All MI matches can be seen on the STAR Sports network -  Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Live streaming can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar.

