AC Milan 2-0 Bari: MIL Hold Rasmus Hojlund And Dusan Vlahovic Interest

Rasmus Hojlund and Dusan Vlahovic are among the attacking options AC Milan are considering as they aim to bolster their squad.
Milan started their season with a 2-0 win over Bari in the Coppa Italia on Sunday.
Rafael Leao, who subsequently went off injured, and Christian Pulisic got the goals at San Siro.
While Massimiliano Allegri will have to wait on the extent of Leao's injury, Milan are still targeting more attacking reinforcements.
Juventus striker Vlahovic has been linked with Milan for much of the summer, while Manchester United have seemingly made Hojlund – who impressed in Serie A during his time with Atalanta – available following Benjamin Sesko's arrival at Old Trafford.
And Milan sporting director Igli Tare has confirmed both of those players are on the club's shortlist heading into the final two weeks of the transfer window.
As quoted by Football Italia via SempreMilan, Tare said: "Hojlund is a good option for us. We're evaluating him these days, but the transfer market is unpredictable.
"We know we have to intervene in that position, and we also know they need to be players who can bring something extra to this group.
"[Vlahovic] is also an option. A striker has to arrive."
Hojlund has struggled for form since making the move to Manchester United in 2023, despite scoring 10 Premier League goals in his first season.
The Denmark international netted just four times in the top-flight last term, and was left out of United's squad for Sunday's clash with Arsenal, which the Red Devils lost 1-0.
Vlahovic, meanwhile, appears to be out of favour at Juve, whom he joined in a €70m move from Fiorentina in January 2022, and has gone on to score 43 times in Serie A, providing 11 assists.
Milan open their Serie A campaign against Cremonese on Saturday.