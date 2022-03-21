Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Delhi Capitals' Full Schedule In IPL 2022 And Where To See Live Streaming Of DC Matches

Delhi Capitals have entered IPL final just once in 2020 edition where they lost to Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets.

Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting will lead Delhi Capitals' IPL 2022 challenge.

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 3:13 pm

Delhi Capitals are one of the favourites to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. They had come close to lifting the trophy a couple of times, making the playoffs in the previous three editions. They also played the IPL 2020 final. (TEAM PROFILE)

The Rishabh Pant-led side will start its IPL 2022 campaign with a clash against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Live streaming of all Delhi Capitals matches will be available on digital platforms. 

Here Are Delhi Capitals' Full Fixtures In IPL 2022 (Timings In IST) 

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, March 27, 3:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai; 
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, April 2, 7:30 PM at MCA Stadium, Pune; 
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, April 7, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai; 
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, April 10, 3:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai; 
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 16, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; 
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, April 20, 7:30 PM at MCA Stadium, Pune; 
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, April 22, 7:30 PM at MCA Stadium, Pune; 
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 28, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; 
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, May 1, 3:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; 
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 5, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai; 
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, May 8, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai; 
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, May 11, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai; 
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, May 16, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai; 
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, May 21, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. 

Where to see Live Streaming of Delhi Capitals' IPL 2022 matches

Star Sports is the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. All Delhi Capitals' matches can be seen on the Star Sports network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. Live streaming can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar. 

Delhi Capitals Full Squad

Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

