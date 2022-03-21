Delhi Capitals In IPL 2022: All-Rounders Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur Add Muscle To Rishabh Pant’s Daredevils

Delhi Capitals are a resurgent side in the Indian Premier League. They reached their first final in IPL 2020 where Mumbai Indians defeated them in a one-sided affair. DC then topped the table in IPL 2021 but after losing both the Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 games, their dreams of a maiden IPL title came crashing down. (DC's SCHEDULE)

Delhi Capitals will be looking to put on a better performance with a new squad, which is a mixture of old and new players. Here is Delhi Capitals full squad:

OVERSEAS

David Warner (INR 6.25 crore)

David Warner is back to Delhi Capitals and this will be a grudge season for the Aussie star. AP

The Australian southpaw will have a point to prove in IPL 2022 given the way things panned out with him in the SunRisers Hyderabad camp, his previous franchise. Warner is one of the most destructive openers, especially in the T20 format. An IPL regular Warner’s best score in the tournament is 126. He has four centuries to his name.

Rovman Powell (INR 2.80 crore)

He is a middle-order batter from West Indies. Rovman Powell was earlier picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017 for INR 30 lakh. However, he didn’t get to play a single game and remained unsold in the IPL auction next year. His best T20 score is 107.

Anrich Nortje (Retained, INR 6.50 crore)

The lanky right-arm fast bowler from South Africa has extra pace in his deliveries to trouble even the batters of the highest class. A 3/33 are his best bowling figures in IPL.

Lungi Ngidi (INR 50 lakh)

The tall right-arm bowler from South Africa not only has a good pace but he also has good variations in his bowling. A 4/10 are his best IPL figures. Ngidi, who played for Chennai Super Kings last season, will fill the gap left by Kagiso Rabada.

Mustafizur Rahman (INR 2 crore)

The left-arm pacer from Bangladesh is a veteran in the T20 format. He has decent pace but it is the variation in bowling that sets him apart. He is a death overs specialist. A 3/16 are his best IPL figures.

Mitchell Marsh (INR 6.50 crore)

The Australian all-rounder bats right-handed and bowls medium fast. A 4/25 are his best figures in IPL, while that in T20 format it is 4/6. Fitness can be an issue for this strongly-built white-ball specialist.

Tim Seifert (INR 50 lakh)

The wicketkeeper-batsman from New Zealand has an illustrious career in the T20 format. His best score in T20s is 107.

INDIAN CAPPED PLAYERS:

Prithvi Shaw (Retained, INR 7.5 crore)

The former India U-19 captain from Mumbai has been in the limelight since childhood for his spectacular batting. Despite being just 22, he is one of the most destructive openers in the T20 format. In IPL, his best score is 99 and strike-rate is over 146.

Mandeep Singh (INR 1.10 crore)

Though he has played only three games for India, Mandeep Singh has been a seasoned player in IPL. The right-handed batter’s best score in the tournament is 77.

Chetan Sakariya (INR 4.20 crore)

The left-arm pacer from Rajasthan impressed with his swing and variations in bowling. Chetan Sakariya was picked by Rajasthan Royals earlier and registered 14 scalps across as many games in his maiden IPL season in 2021. His best figures in the tournament are 3/31.

Khaleel Ahmed (INR 5.25 crore)

Khaleel Ahmed made his IPL debut for SunRisers Hyderabad in 2018 before moving to Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2022 auction. The left-arm pacer has good variations in his bowling. His best IPL figures are 3/21.

Kuldeep Yadav (INR 2 crore)

Once a star player in the Kolkata Knight Riders side, the Chinaman bowler was out of favour in the 2021 edition of IPL. Kuldeep Yadav looks to get back to the track with the upcoming IPL season. A 4/20 are his best figures in the tournament, while that in T20Is it’s 5/24.

Shardul Thakur (INR 10.75 crore)

Ex-Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shardul Thakur will add depth. DC

A proven all-rounder in the format, Shardul Thakur can take wickets at crucial junctures in the game and can also score quickfire runs that too with class batting. Shardul Thakur turned out for Chennai Super Kings last season. His best figures in IPL are 3/19.

Axar Patel (Retained, INR 9 crore)

Axar Patel is a left-handed batter who can hit the ball a fair distance and a left-arm orthodox, who can bamboozle the batters if the pitch has turn in it.

Rishabh Pant (Retained, INR 16 crore)

Left-handed Rishabh Pant has established himself as a match-winner of the highest quality. The young wicket-keeper batsman has won the trust of the DC management and is being guided by head coach Ricky Ponting. Rishabh Pant is an asset for Team India and will hope to carry on his good international form into IPL 2022. His best score in IPL is 128 and the strike rate is close to 150.

UNCAPPED INDIAN PLAYERS

Ashwin Hebbar (INR 20 lakh)

The top-order batter from Andhra Pradesh is a clean striker of the cricket ball. He was the state’s top run-getter in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. His best T20 score is 103 not out off 53 balls.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (INR 1.10 crore)

One of the rising Indian talents, Kamlesh Nagarkoti has some good pace in his bowling. He was earlier picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 3.2 crore ahead of IPL 2018. His best performance in IPL is 2/13.

Lalit Yadav (INR 65 lakh)

He is an all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm off spin. Lalit Yadav’s best figures in IPL are 2/13.

Ripal Patel (INR 20 lakh)

Ripal Patel is a batting all-rounder. He made his IPL debut last year. His best T20 score is 41 not out.

Pravin Dubey (INR 50 lakh)

The 28-year-old from Uttar Pradesh is a bowling all-rounder. Pravin Dubey made his IPL debut in 2020 playing for Delhi Capitals. Before that he was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016 but didn’t get to play any game for RCB.

Sarfaraz Khan (INR 20 lakh)

The right-handed Mumbai batsman is a good hitter. RCB first bought him in 2015 but fitness had been an issue for him in the past. Sarfaraz Khan’s best IPL score is 67.

KS Bharat (INR 2 crore)

The player from Andhra Pradesh is a right-handed batter who plays spin really well. KS Bharat’s best IPL score is 78. Additionally, Bharat is a good wicketkeeper.

Yash Dhull (INR 50 lakh)

India U-19 captain Yash Dhull’s IPL debut is eagerly awaited. BCCI

Yash Dhull led India to the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup title in West Indies. On his Ranji Trophy debut game this, the right-handed batter registered identical scores of 113 in both the innings. He can bowl spins too. His IPL debut will be eagerly watched.

Vicky Ostwal (INR 20 lakh)

Another Indian player who shone at the 2022 U-19 World Cup was Vicky Ostwal. The left-arm spinner was India’s highest wicket-taker at the showpiece event.