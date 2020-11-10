Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 Final, Live Cricket Scores: DC Start Underdogs, MI Chase Fifth Title

The big day has finally arrived for Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Although the finalists have taken contrasting routes to the final match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today, in the fitness of things, the No. 1 and No. 2 teams on the league table will be clashing in the IPL 2020 final. While defending champions Mumbai Indians will be playing for their fifth crown and their first in an even year, Delhi Capitals will be chasing their maiden crown. If records are any yardstick, then Mumbai Indians will start overwhelming favourites. Rohit Sharma's MI have beaten Shreyas Iyer's DC thrice this season and all wins were by emphatic margins. MI have a 15-12 win-loss record against DC. But it will be a new day on Tuesday and old records and statistics will have no bearing at all. Get live cricket scores and live updates of DC vs MI here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)





PREVIEW

Ricky Ponting’s Delhi Capitals will be hoping to be fourth time lucky against Mumbai Indians this season, and the Aussie legend believes his team has the firepower to do so.



“We’ve got enough firepower (to beat Mumbai). If they will be sitting back and thinking if there’s a team they wouldn’t want to play, it’ll be us. But it’s about us – it’s about how we turn up, how we play, as simple as that. We’ve been long way from our best in the games we’ve played against Mumbai so far, and once we sit down today and try to address some of the areas that we haven’t played well against them – our powerplay batting, our death bowling – if we rectify those things and play somewhere near our best then absolutely I’ve got no doubt that we’ll win,” Ponting said.



The DC vs MI final will be all about mini battles. Both sides are rather equally matched and the better bowling side will have the edge. It will all boil down to execution and MI have been better on that count. Will they have an off day?



"Mumbai have played some pretty fearless cricket, some high-risk cricket certainly in the way they’ve batted. We know they rely on Trent Boult with the new bowl to take wickets for them – so if we can get that part right, and if they just have a few things go against them, and we execute and put them under pressure, then I’m sure the result can change,” Ponting said.



Here are some interesting data provided by GloFans Cric Data Analytics:



1. Mumbai Indians have no batsman in their ranks to individually match the towering display of the Delhi Capitals veteran Shikhar Dhawan. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians still holds an edge in batting on the strength of a consistent middle order.



In contention for the Orange Cap, Dhawan has over 600 runs against his name. For Mumbai Indians, there hasn’t been a single 500+ run aggregator during this year, but their top three batsmen edge out Delhi’s top trio in collective scores.







2. Dubai has been relatively a happy hunting ground for the bowlers. Bowlers’ statistics in all three major aspects – economy, strike rate and average, have been slightly better than the overall tournament numbers.



3. The battle of supremacy may eventually be decided by the pacers. In-depth analysis indicates that as the league has progressed, pacers have become more effective with a significant improvement in strike rate and economy. The spinners have been effective primarily in curtailing runs in the second half of the tournament.

The pictogram below is an indicator that how IPL’s two fastest bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje along with Marcus Stoinis for the DC and lethal Jaspreet Bumrah backed by Trent Boult will have an important role to play in the final.







4. While further analysing the flow charts of runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the course of IPL 2020, it is found that that scoring becomes relatively easy for the teams’ as the innings progress. That makes new ball bowlers role all the more important for their teams.







In such a scenario, an impactful innings atop the batting order by India veteran Rohit Sharma or Dhawan can be decisive in the battle for the IPL 2020 title. Given the two teams’ strength, the Dubai’s track record and top icons’ form, an enthralling IPL 2020 finale is on the cards.

