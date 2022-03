Kolkata Knight Riders' Full Schedule In IPL 2022 And Where To See Live Streaming Of KKR Matches

After losing the finals against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 in Dubai, Kolkata Knight Riders will be hungry to go that extra mile this year under new captain Shreyas Iyer. Former Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer is KKR’s highest-paid star at Rs 12.25 crore. (FULL IPL 2022 SCHEDULE)

While the Shahrukh Khan co-owned IPL franchise managed to keep its core intact, KKR have also bought experienced campaigners like Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings and Mohammad Nabi in the IPL 2022 auction.

However, the wicketkeepers’ slot might be a concern for KKR as they have Baba Inderjith and Sheldon Jackson (both uncapped), and Billings (overseas) as their designated glovesmen. (KKR TEAM PROFILE)

The league stage of IPL 2022 will be completely played in Maharashtra. Three venues in Mumbai -- Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil -- and one venue in Pune will host the matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at Wankhede Stadium on March 26. Live streaming of all KKR matches will be available on digital platforms.

Here are KKR's full schedule in IPL 2022 (Timings in IST)

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – March 26, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders – March 30, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings – April 1, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians – April 6, 7:30 PM at Pune

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals – April 10, 3:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders – April 15, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – April 18, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans – April 23, 3:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – April 28, 7:30 PM At Wankhede Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals – May 2, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders – May 7, 3:30 PM at Pune

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders – May 9, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – May 14, 7:30 PM at Pune

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants – May 18, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium

Where to see Live Streaming of KKR's IPL 2022 matches

STAR Sports are the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. All MI matches can be seen on the STAR Sports network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Salam, Baba Inderjith, Anukul Roy, Ashok Sharma, Abhijit Tomar, Mohammad Nabi, Tim Southee, Sam Billings (wk), Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan.