Rajasthan Royals' Full Schedule In IPL 2022 And Where To See Live Streaming Of RR Matches

After 13 unsuccessful seasons, Rajasthan Royals will be up with a renewed vigour in IPL 2022. Despite having some of the biggest names in world cricket throughout these years, the former IPL champions have fallen short every time since their title-winning campaign in 2008. (RR Team Profile | Cricket News)

With Lasith Malinga (fast-bowling coach) and Paddy Upton (Team Catalyst) joining Kumar Sangakkara (Director of Cricket) in the coaching staff along with the talented bunch of cricketers, Rajasthan Royals certainly have the potential to surprise many in IPL 2022.

The league stage of IPL 2022 will be completely played in Maharashtra. Three venues in Mumbai -- Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil -- and one venue in Pune will host the matches. Rajasthan Royals begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29. (FULL SCHEDULE)

Live streaming of all RR matches will be available on digital platforms.

Here are RR's full fixtures in IPL 2022 (Timings in IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – March 29, 7:30 PM at Pune

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - April 2, 3:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - April 5, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants – April 10, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - April 14, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – April 18, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals – April 22, 7:30 PM at Pune

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - April 26, 7:30 PM at Pune

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumba Indians - April 30, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals – May 2, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – May 7, 3:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals – May 11, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals - May 15, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - May 20, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium

Where To See Live Streaming Of RR's IPL 2022 Matches:

STAR Sports is the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. All MI matches can be seen on the STAR Sports network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2022 Full Squad

Sanju Samson (c&wk), Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler (wk), Anunay Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Garhwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, KC Kariappa, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Kuldeep Sen, Rassie van der Dussen, Tejas Baroka, Daryl Mitchell, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin.