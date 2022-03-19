Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer Add A Dash Of Pink In RR – Full Squad List

Led by the mercurial Shane Warne, Rajasthan Royals, the champions of the inaugural Indian Premier League in 2008, will look to end their quest for a second title when they enter IPL 2022 with a new-look team. (RR’s IPL Schedule | Cricket News)

While Rajasthan Royals had already retained three players - Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal - ahead of the IPL auction 2022, they bought the likes of Trent Boult, Rassie van der Dussen and Nathan Coulter-Nile to make a strong and well-balanced squad.

Among the many highlights of the IPL 2022 auction was the funny fact that ‘bitter’ rivals Ravichandran Ashwin and Buttler ended up in the same team. Soon after the off-spinner got picked by RR at the IPL auction, the franchise clarified that the duo have no grudge against each other and that they are looking forward to playing as a team in IPL 2022.

Before IPL 2022 kicks off, here’s a quick look at their squad.

OVERSEAS

Jos Buttler (Retained, INR 10 crore)

He is a destructive wicketkeeper-batsman from England who holds a vast experience of playing in IPL. His best score in the tournament is 124 and strike rate is 150.

Jos Buttler will be the batting mainstay for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. BCCI

Rassie van der Dussen (INR 1 crore)

Though he doesn’t have IPL experience, Rassie van der Dussen’s T20 stats are really impressive. The 33-year-old from South Africa is a right-handed top-order batter who hits the ball really well.

Nathan Coulter-Nile (INR 2 crore)

He is an Australian bowling all-rounder. His best figures in IPL are 4/14, while his best T20 score is unbeaten 42. His batting strike rate is over 130 in the format.

Jimmy Neesham (INR 1.50 crore)

The star New Zealand all-rounder bats left-handed and bowls right-arm medium fast. He has the ability to score quick runs, however, IPL is yet to see his best. A 3/12 are his best figures in the tournament.

Daryl Mitchell (INR 75 lakh)

He is another impactful all-rounder from New Zealand. Daryl Mitchell can play big shots and can be a handy bowling option. His best T20 score is 88 not out, while 4/32 are the best figures registered by him.

Trent Boult (INR 8 crore)

The left-arm pacer from New Zealand can not only swing the new ball but also use the old ball beautifully in slog overs. He has a decent pace but the variations in his bowling make him a tough bowler to face. His best IPL figures are 4/18. Strangely, Mumbai Indians did not retain him.

Trent Boult is a good replacement for Jofra Archer in RR squad. BCCI

Shimron Hetmyer (INR 8.50 crore)

The left-handed batter from West Indies boasts a strike rate of over 150 in IPL. Needless to say, he can play big shots easily. A 75 is his highest score in the tournament. Hetmyer did well for Delhi Capitals last season.

Obed McCoy (INR 75 lakh)

The 25-year-old is a left-arm pacer from West Indies whose variations in bowling make him special. His best T20 figures are 4/22.

CAPPED INDIAN PLAYERS

Sanju Samson (Retained, INR 14 crore)

A naturally attacking batsman, Sanju Samson is filled with class and talent. He has recorded three centuries in IPL with a best of 119. Meanwhile, he is also a good wicketkeeper. Indian captain Rohit Sharma is in awe of Samson’s quality and talent.

Karun Nair (INR 1.40 crore)

The right-handed batter is an elegant classical batsman. His best score in IPL is 83. It should be noted that he is the second Indian – after Virender Sehwag – to register a triple ton in Test cricket. But after that not much has been heard of this top order batsman.

Navdeep Saini (INR 2.60 crore)

The tall and lanky fast bowler has some added pace in his bowling that sees his deliveries rushing onto the batsman many a time. A 2/24 are his best figures in IPL.

Yuzvendra Chahal (INR 6.50 crore)

The 31-year-old leg-spinner from Haryana has a big heart and he never shies away from luring the batters to go for big shots and trapping them. A 6/25 are his best figures in T20I cricket, while 4/25 are his best IPL figures. He has done well for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL.

Prasidh Krishna (INR 10 crore)

The right-arm pacer has a good height that helps him extract some added bounce from the surface. A 4/30 are Prasidh Krishna’s best figures in IPL. He did a good job for Kolkata Knight Riders last season.

Ex-KKR Prasidh Krishna will add pace to the RR attack. BCCI

Devdutt Padikkal (INR 7.75 crore)

The prodigious Devdutt Padikkal is an elegant left-handed batter who plays proper cricketing shots. He is a top-order batsman. Besides, he is also a good fielder. Playing for RCB, Padikkal caught the eye in IPL 2021.

Ravichandran Ashwin (INR 5 crore)

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the smartest all-rounders in the world. Ashwin, who is an off-break bowler, has too many variations in his bowling. He is also reliable batter. Ravi Ashwin’s best figures in IPL are 4/34 while 45 is his highest score with the bat in hand.

UNCAPPED INDIAN PLAYERS

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Retained, INR 4 crore)

Left-handed opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is a prodigy. He can play lofted shots and grounded shots with equal elegance. He was the Player of the Series at 2020 U-19 World Cup. Jaiswal’s best IPL score is 50.

Riyan Parag (INR 3.80 crore)

Riyan Parag is a right-handed batsman who can play attacking cricket and a right-arm leg-break bowler. His best IPL score is 50, while his best bowling figures are 1/7. Parag is reasonably lucky that RR paid him this money to back the Assam lad for another season.

K.C. Cariappa (INR 30 lakh)

The 27-year-old from Karnataka is a mystery spinner. KC Cariappa made his IPL debut in 2015. His best figures in the tournament are 2/16.

Dhruv Jurel (INR 20 lakh)

He is a right-handed wicketkeeper batsman. Dhruv Jurel has served as the vice-captain of Indian team at the 2020 U19 World Cup.

Shubham Garhwal (INR 20 lakh)

An attacking left-handed batter, Shubham Garhwal is adept in hitting big shots. He hails from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Kuldip Yadav (INR 20 lakh)

Kuldip Yadav is a left-arm fast bowler who plays for Delhi in domestic cricket. He played his only IPL match for Rajasthan Royals in October 2021.

Kuldeep Sen (INR 20 lakh)

The lanky right-arm fast bowler has the ability to swing the ball in both directions. The 25-year-old Kuldeep Sen is from Madhya Pradesh.

Tejas Baroka (INR 20 lakh)

In his only IPL game, leg-spinner Tejas Baroka played for now-defunct side Gujarat Lions. He has a good googly.

Anunay Singh (INR 20 lakh)

He is a bowling all-rounder who is a right-arm medium pacer and right-handed batsman. Anunay Singh is tall in height and has good pace.