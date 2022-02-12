IPL Auction 2022: No More ‘Mankad’? Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin To Play Together

IPL 2022 will see Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler playing for the same team that is Rajasthan Royals (RR). The champions of inaugural edition had already retained Jos Buttler ahead of IPL auction 2022, while they secured the services of Ashwin by bagging him for INR 5 crores during the bidding on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

It was in 2019 when Ashwin had mankaded Jos Buttler and received a lot of flak for his action. Ashwin then used to play for Punjab Kings, while Butter was part of Rajasthan Royals. However, now both the player will be playing together in the same team.

After Ashwin was sold to Rajasthan Royals at IPL auction 2022 on Saturday, fans got excited about the union of his with Buttler. However, Rajasthan Royals didn’t waste time in clearing the air. RR CEO Jake Lush McCrum clarified that Jos Buttler has no grudge against Ashwin, and the two players are looking forward to playing together.

"We spoke to Jos (Buttler) prior to the auction and talked through all our prioritisation on players. Honestly he didn’t even think about it. I had to bring it up and he said he’s absolutely fine. Maybe he has to practice in the nets with him but otherwise on the field, they are looking forward to playing together," said McCrum.

On the other hand, fans took to Twitter to share memes on the same topic. Even Ashwin’s former IPL team Delhi Capitals also took a funny dig on the situation.

“Buttler and Ashwin at the same franchise. That's it. That's the tweet,” DC said on the micro-blogging platform.

Notably, DC had released Ashwin while they had retained Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje.

