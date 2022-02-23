Days after Indian cricket team chief selector, Chetan Sharma, said that Sanju Samson is in the team’s “scheme of things” for T20 World Cup 2022, India captain Rohit Sharma has also put his weight behind the talented wicketkeeper-batsman. (More Cricket News)

The captain of Indian cricket team said that the team management sees a lot of potential in Samson. He added that his ability to play good shots on back-foot would be something India would need in the upcoming T20 World Cup that kicks off on October 16 in Australia.

Notably, Samson makes his return to India’s T20I squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka that kicks off with the first T20I on Thursday.

“As a team management, we see lot of potential, we see lot of talent and we see lot of match-winning abilities in that individual (Sanju Samson)," said Rohit Sharma on the eve of the match.

“I hope we give him that confidence when he gets playing for us, and whenever he gets an opportunity I hope he understands that and definitely he is under consideration, which is why he is part of this team.

“His back-foot play is superb, some of the shots you must have seen during the IPL, the pick-up pull, the cut shots, standing and delivering over bowler’s head.

“Those kinds of shots are not easy to play and I believe when we go to Australia, you need those kind of shot-making ability and Samson does has it in him. I just hope that he utilises his potential to the maximum."

The fact that Samson has been given another chance despite India having two quality wicketkeeper-batters in Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul just shows how much the Indian team management trusts in the abilities of Samson. On the other hand, the right-handed batter has failed to live up to the expectations at the highest level, scoring just 117 runs across 10 matches alongside a 46 in the only ODI.

It’s needless to say that it is the talent that influenced the selectors more than the stats while contemplating Samson’s selection. However, captain Rohit asserted that utilization of talent is something that actually matters and Samson too needs to understand this.

“You know that guy (Samson) has got talent man. Whenever we have seen him bat in IPL and all of that, he has just produced an innings where everyone goes over the moon watching that inning," Rohit said.

“He has got the skill-set to succeed. Now that is the whole point about this sport, a lot of people have skill-set, have talent, but it is how you utilise them is the most critical part and I think, it is up to Sanju to understand how he want to utilise the talent and how he can maximise it.”