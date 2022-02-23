Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Backs Talented Sanju Samson For T20 World Cup In Australia

Rohit Sharma said Sanju Samson's batting skills will suit conditions in Australia during the T20 World Cup starting October 16.

IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Backs Talented Sanju Samson For T20 World Cup In Australia
Rohit Sharma feels Sanju Samson needs to utilize his talent properly. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 6:39 pm

Days after Indian cricket team chief selector, Chetan Sharma, said that Sanju Samson is in the team’s “scheme of things” for T20 World Cup 2022, India captain Rohit Sharma has also put his weight behind the talented wicketkeeper-batsman. (More Cricket News)

The captain of Indian cricket team said that the team management sees a lot of potential in Samson. He added that his ability to play good shots on back-foot would be something India would need in the upcoming T20 World Cup that kicks off on October 16 in Australia.

Related stories

India Vs Sri Lanka 2022, T20s; Live Streaming: Where To Watch Live - Full Schedule And Series Preview

IND Vs SL: India Look To Give More Game Time To Youngsters Against Sri Lanka Before T20 World Cup

Notably, Samson makes his return to India’s T20I squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka that kicks off with the first T20I on Thursday.

“As a team management, we see lot of potential, we see lot of talent and we see lot of match-winning abilities in that individual (Sanju Samson)," said Rohit Sharma on the eve of the match.

“I hope we give him that confidence when he gets playing for us, and whenever he gets an opportunity I hope he understands that and definitely he is under consideration, which is why he is part of this team.

“His back-foot play is superb, some of the shots you must have seen during the IPL, the pick-up pull, the cut shots, standing and delivering over bowler’s head.

“Those kinds of shots are not easy to play and I believe when we go to Australia, you need those kind of shot-making ability and Samson does has it in him. I just hope that he utilises his potential to the maximum."

The fact that Samson has been given another chance despite India having two quality wicketkeeper-batters in Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul just shows how much the Indian team management trusts in the abilities of Samson. On the other hand, the right-handed batter has failed to live up to the expectations at the highest level, scoring just 117 runs across 10 matches alongside a 46 in the only ODI.

It’s needless to say that it is the talent that influenced the selectors more than the stats while contemplating Samson’s selection. However, captain Rohit asserted that utilization of talent is something that actually matters and Samson too needs to understand this.

“You know that guy (Samson) has got talent man. Whenever we have seen him bat in IPL and all of that, he has just produced an innings where everyone goes over the moon watching that inning," Rohit said.

“He has got the skill-set to succeed. Now that is the whole point about this sport, a lot of people have skill-set, have talent, but it is how you utilise them is the most critical part and I think, it is up to Sanju to understand how he want to utilise the talent and how he can maximise it.”

Tags

Sports Cricket Sanju Samson Rohit Sharma India National Cricket Team Cricket - BCCI BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India) Chetan Sharma India Vs Sri Lanka 2022 New Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

BAN Vs AFG, 1st ODI: Bangladesh Bounce Back To Beat Afghanistan By 4 Wickets

BAN Vs AFG, 1st ODI: Bangladesh Bounce Back To Beat Afghanistan By 4 Wickets

Live Streaming, PSL 2022: Where To Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United Eliminator 1 Live

ICC Men’s T20 Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Make Huge Gains After Great Show Vs West Indies

IND Vs SL: India Captain Rohit Sharma Urges Young Aspirants To Score Loads Of Runs In Ranji Trophy

IND Vs SL: Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka Wants Consistency From Top-Order Against India In T20 Series

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators

A truck carrying wheat from India passes through the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar. India's foreign ministry says it has sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after New Delhi struck a deal with neighboring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border.

Afghanistan-Bound Wheat Truck At Attari

Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi.

Indian Nationals Arrive From Ukraine In Air India Flight

An elderly woman leaves as other wait in a queue to cast their votes for Assembly elections, at a polling station in Unnao. Voting for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls is underway in a total of 59 constituencies.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 4th Phase Polling