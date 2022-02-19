Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Named India Test Captain; Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara Dropped

India will play three T20Is and two Tests against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma is already India's limited-overs captain.

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been battling poor form. File Photo

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 5:10 pm

As expected, Rohit Sharma is now India's all-format captain. While announcing the Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, the BCCI on Saturday named Rohit the skipper of the Test team too. (More Cricket News)

Rohit, 34, is already India's limited-overs captain, having taken the reins from Virat Kohli. The upcoming two-match Test series against visiting Sri Lanka will be his first assignment as India captain in the longest format.

Meanwhile, the selectors have dropped senior batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and experienced pacer Ishant Sharma from the Test squad.

It's reliably learned that KL Rahul, who captained India in one Test against South Africa, and Washington Sundar are unavailable for selection as they continue to recuperate.

Selection Committee chair Chetan Sharma said that both Pujara and Rahane have been told to regain form by playing Ranji Trophy.

He also said KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are being groomed as future captains under Rohit Sharma.

In fact, Bumrah has been named Rohit's deputy.

The only new face in the Test squad is Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar.

Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be available subject to his fitness, while recovering Axar Patel is expected to be fit for the second Test.

Earlier, India decided to give Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant a break.

The selectors also announced the T20I squad for the three-match home series against Sri Lanka.

Squads

Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill,  Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad  Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar.

T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Bhuveshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

