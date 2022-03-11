Friday, Mar 11, 2022
IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga Returns To Indian Premier League, Joins Rajasthan Royals Coaching Staff

Rajasthan Royals have added Lasith Malinga and Paddy Upton to their coaching staff ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022. IPL starts March 26.

Lasith Malinga is the all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 scalps in 122 matches. Photo: IPL/BCCI

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 3:29 pm

Rajasthan Royals have named legendary Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga as the new fast bowling coach ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The IPL 2022 starts on March 26. (More Cricket News)

Malinga, 38, is the all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 scalps in 122 matches. The Mumbai Indians legend last played in the league in the 2019 season and subsequently pulled out of the next edition.

He thus joined the Rajasthan Royals coaching team led by fellow Sri Lankan legend and his former captain Kumar Sangakkara. According to a release, the coaching team will also have Trevor Penney as the 'Team Catalyst,' Trevor Penney (Assistant Coach), Zubin Bharucha (Strategy, Development and Performance Director) and Dishant Yagnik (Fielding Coach).

"Lasith is arguably one of the greatest T20 fast bowlers of all time, and to have a personality like his around the training ground, and the expertise he brings to the table, is certainly something we feel the team can benefit from. We have some of the best fast bowlers in our squad and we are delighted that they will have the chance to work with Lasith and get to learn and develop further," Sangakkara, RR's Director of Cricket, said.

In a celebrated career that spanned over 17 years, Malinga played 340 matches across formats and picked up 546 wickets. He led Sri Lanka to the ICC T20 World Cup 2014 title. Most recently in February 2022, he served as Sri Lanka's Bowling Strategy Coach for their T20I series against Australia.

"It’s a wonderful feeling for me to return to the IPL and an absolute honour to join Rajasthan Royals, a franchise that has always promoted and developed young talent. I am excited by the pace bowling unit we have going into the tournament and looking forward to supporting all the fast bowlers with the execution of their game-plans and their overall development," Malinga said.

In IPL, he only ever represented one team - Mumbai Indians.

"I’ve made some very special memories in the IPL with Mumbai Indians and now with Royals, looking forward to new experiences and creating great memories in this journey," Malinga added.

Rajasthan Royals start their IPL 2022 campaign on March 29 with a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

