Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2022: Cool-Headed Kane Williamson, Big Buy Nicholas Pooran Give SRH Edge

The SunRisers Hyderabad team was formed in 2013 and since then it has entered the IPL final just once in 2016 and ended up winning the title. (SRH FULL SCHEDULE | NEWS)

A lot has happened in the SRH camp since last edition. IPL 2021 saw David Warner losing his captaincy and then his place in playing XI. All that saw the long-standing relationship between the two ending on a bitter note with Warner even speaking his heart out in public.

Meanwhile, coaches Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin left the club after the conclusion of IPL 2021 before newly-appointed assistant coach Simon Katich also resigned from his post. New head coach Tom Moody will be guiding the side in IPL 2022

Before Sunrisers Hyderabad begin their quest for a second IPL title, here’s a quick look at the players they retained and bought

OVERSEAS

Kane Williamson (Retained, INR 14 crore)

The right-handed batsman from New Zealand is not only a class batter but also a cool-headed captain. He had replaced David Warner as the captain of SRH team in IPL 2021. Kane Williamson’s best IPL score is 89 while he averages over 40 in the tournament.

Aiden Markram (INR 2.60 crore)

The South African is an impressive right-handed batter. He is also good with his right-arm off-spin bowling. His best T20 score is 82 while his best bowling figures in the format are 3/21.

Glenn Phillips (INR 1.50 crore)

The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from New Zealand is a good striker of the cricket ball. Glenn Phillips hit the most number of sixes in T20s in 2021. His best score in the format is 116 not out and has four centuries to his name.

West Indian Nicholas Pooran needs to prove his worth for SRH. BCCI

Nicholas Pooran (INR 10.75 crore)

The 26-year-old Caribbean player is an attacking batsman who boasts a strike rate of over 150 in IPL. His best score in the tournament is 77. Besides, Nicholas Pooran is a terrific fielder and can also keep wickets.

Marco Jansen (INR 4.20 crore)

The left-arm fast bowler from South Africa can not only swing the ball with good pace but also extract extra bounce from the pitch, courtesy his 2.06-metre height. A 2/21 are the best figures registered by Jansen in T20 cricket.

Romario Shepherd (INR 75 lakh)

The Caribbean is a bowling all-rounder who is also handy with the bat. A 4/13 are Romario Shepherd’s best T20 bowling figures while his best score as a batsman is 72 not out. Shepherd’s batting strike rate in the format is almost 160.

Sean Abbott (INR 2.40 crore)

The Australia all-rounder is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a right-handed batsman. A 5/16 are his best figures in T20s while 41 is his highest score. Notably, Sean Abbott is the leading wicket-taker in the Big Bash League history.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (INR 50 lakh)

He is a left-arm pacer from Afghanistan. Fazalhaq Farooqi was earlier roped in by Chennai Super Kings as a net bowler for IPL 2021. A 3/18 are his best figures in T20 cricket.

CAPPED INDIAN PLAYERS

Washington Sundar (INR 8.75 crore)

The 22-year-old is a left-handed batter and a right-arm off break bowler. Apart from middle overs, Washington Sundar is also used in powerplay as his line and length are accurate. A 3/16 are his best figures in IPL and his economy in the tournament is less than 7.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (INR 4.20 crore)

The veteran swing bowler is adept in bowling with the new as well as the old ball. Despite not having great speed on his deliveries, Bhuvneshwar Kumar troubles the batsmen with good yorkers and mixing of pace. A 5/19 are his best figures in IPL. He is also handy with the bat.

A fit-again T Natarajan needs to show his death-bowling skills in IPL 2022. BCCI

T. Natarajan (INR 4 crore)

The left-arm pacer has good yorkers, and his variations make him a dangerous bowler. A 2/24 are T. Natarajan’s best figures in IPL. Natarajan is among those players for whom stats fail to reflect a player’s complete potential.

UNCAPPED INDIAN PLAYERS

Rahul Tripathi (INR 8.5 crore)

He is a stylish right-handed batsman who holds a good experience of finishing games in IPL. Rahul Tripathi’s best score is 93. While top order suits him, Tripathi, ex-Kolkata Knight Riders, can bat at any position and any situation in the game

Priyam Garg (INR 20 lakh)

He is a right-handed middle-order batsman. Priyam Garg’s best IPL score is 51. Garg had led the Indian team to the final of ICC U-19 World Cup in 2020 where the India lost to Bangladesh.

Umran Malik (Retained, INR 4 crore)

A seriously quick bowler from Jammu and Kashmir, Umran Malik registered a pace of 153 kmph in his maiden IPL season in 2021. His best T20 figures are 4/22.

Abhishek Sharma (INR 6.50 crore)

The 21-year-old is a batting all-rounder from Punjab. Abhishek Sharma was earlier picked by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for INR 55 lakh at 2018 IPL auctions. His best score in the tournament is 46, while his best figures are 2/4.

Jammu and Kashmir lad Abdul Samad needs to do more for SRH in IPL 2022. BCCI

Abdul Samad (Retained, INR 4 crore)

The right-handed batting all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir is a quality hitter. Abdul Samad bats in the middle order. His batting strike rate in IPL is over 146. Besides scoring quick runs, Samad also bowls right-arm leg spin.

Kartik Tyagi (INR 4 crore)

The 21-year-old right-arm pacer can swing the ball in both directions. Kartik Tyagi made his IPL debut in 2020 playing for Rajasthan Royals, who had picked him for INR 1.3 crore. A 2/29 are his best figures in IPL.

Shreyas Gopal (INR 75 lakh)

He is a brave leg-break bowler from Karnataka whose best figures in IPL are 4/16. Shreyas Gopal has earlier played for IPL teams Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

Jagadeesha Suchith (INR 20 lakh)

He is a bowling all-rounder who is a left-arm orthodox. Jagadeesha Suchith’s best figures in IPL are 2/14, while his best score in the tournament is 34. He made his IPL debut in 2015 playing for Mumbai Indians.

Ravikumar Samarth (INR 20 lakh)

The 29-year-old right-hander is Karnataka’s opening batter in domestic cricket. Ravikumar Samarth also bowls right-arm off-break. He had scored 652 runs across 12 innings at an average 59.27 in 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season

Vishnu Vinod (INR 50 lakh)

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman hails from Kerala. Vishnu Vinod made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. His best T20 score is 71 not out.

Shashank Singh (INR 20 lakh)

Shashank Singh is a complete package. He is a middle-order bastman who can strike the ball really well, apart from offering right-arm off-spin. Singh’s best T20 score is 61, while his best bowling figures are 3/4.

Saurabh Dubey (INR 20 lakh)

The 6 feet and 6 inches tall player was a net bowler for Mumbai Indians earlier. Saurabh Dubey is one of the five players picked from Vidarbha region at IPL auction 2022.