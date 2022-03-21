Sunrisers Hyderabad's Full Schedule In IPL 2022 And Where To See Live Streaming Of SRH Matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad start their IPL 2022 season with a fixture against Rajasthan Royals. Live streaming of all SRH matches will be available on digital platforms.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished last in the IPL 2021 table. The team was hit by poor performances and even a shift of captaincy from David Warner to Kane Williamson did not help. (SRH TEAM PROFILE | NEWS)

In the IPL auction 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad made some smart choices and backed trusted match-winners like West Indian Nicholas Pooran to do the job. Veteran players like Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also have to play leading roles in IPL 2022.

Here are SRH's full fixtures in IPL 2022 (Timings in IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, March 29, 7:30 PM at MCA Stadium, Pune;

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, April 4, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 9, 3:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, April 11, 7:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 15, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai;

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 17, 3:30 PM at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 23, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai;

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 27, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai;

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, May 1, 7:30 PM at MCA Stadium, Pune;

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 5, 7:30 PM at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai;

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, May 8, 3:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai;

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 14, 7:30 PM at MCA Stadium, Pune;

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 17, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai;

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, May 22, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Where to see Live Streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2022 matches:

Star Sports is the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. All Sunrisers Hyderabad's matches can be seen on the Star Sports network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad

Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbot, Ravikumar Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.