IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad Assistant Coach Simon Katich Resigns Days After Mega Auction

IPL 2016 finalists SunRisers Hyderabad and their assistant coach Simon Katich have parted ways. The former Australia skipper was appointed as the batting coach of the side and deputy to head coach Tom Moody in December last year. However, he would not be available in the SRH camp in IPL 2022. (More Cricket News)

It has been reported that Katich resigned from his post to avoid the long period in IPL 2022 bio-bubble, which is expected to be around two and a half months at least. Meanwhile, some other reports have claimed that he quit because he was unhappy with the management of the team and felt that the side disregarded the pre-auction plans.

Things have not panned out well for SRH since the last edition of IPL. While they finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2021, they also sacked an out-of-form David Warner from captaincy and even from the playing XI later.

Coaches Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin also left the club with the conclusion of IPL 2021. SRH, who didn't retain David Warner, showed trust on New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson to continue leading the side in IPL 2022. They retained him for INR 14 crores ahead of the mega auction that took place in February this year.

SunRisers Hyderabad Squad

Kane Williamson (captain), Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.