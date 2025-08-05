San Antonio Spurs Lock In De'Aaron Fox With USD 228M Max Extension

De'Aaron Fox first arrived in San Antonio via a trade six months ago.
The All-Star guard now plans to stay with the Spurs for the foreseeable future.
Fox reportedly agreed to a four-year, $229million max contract extension with the Spurs on Monday, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
He is now under contract through the 2029-30 NBA season, and the max deal reportedly does not include a player option.
The Spurs acquired Fox from the Sacramento Kings as part of a three-team trade on February 3, hoping he could help the young team make a play-off push.
Any post-season aspirations faded just over a week later when star centre Victor Wembanyama was shut down after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder.
Fox and Wembanyama appeared in just five games together.
With the play-offs no longer a priority, Fox opted to undergo surgery on his bothersome pinkie - ending his season in mid-March.
In just 17 games for San Antonio in 2024-25, the speedy guard averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.47 steals.
Over the course of the entire season, he averaged 23.5 points, which included a Kings franchise record and personal-best 60-point effort against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 15.
Since being selected fifth overall by the Kings in the 2017 draft, Fox has career averages of 21.5 points, 6.1 assists, 3.9 boards and 1.42 steals in 531 games.
Fox, 27, made the All-Star Game in 2022-23 and was selected to the All-NBA third team that season.
He only made the play-offs once during his seven seasons in Sacramento, but the Spurs once again have their sights on the post-season with Fox being a part of the young core.
Wembanyama announced three weeks ago that he has been fully cleared to play basketball from the blood clot in his shoulder, and 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle should continue to develop, while Dylan Harper, the second overall pick of June's draft, should provide more backcourt depth.