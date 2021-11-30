Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
IPL 2022 Retention List: Who Stays And Who Goes - Full Team Lists

With only 28 players getting retained by the eight existing teams, the pool for the IPL mega auction will be replete with global cricket superstars. But before that, the two new teams will pick their stars during a special player draft.

IPL 2022 Retention List: Who Stays And Who Goes - Full Team Lists
Ravindra Jadeja, right, was a surprised top-pick ahead of MS Dhoni, left, for Chennai Super Kings when the defending IPL champions announced their retention list. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

IPL 2022 Retention List: Who Stays And Who Goes - Full Team Lists
2021-11-30T23:54:55+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 11:54 pm

The eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) teams announced the names of players retained thus setting the stage of the mega auction.

As expected, the legends of the game -- MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, etc -- were retained, but there were some big surprises.

With only 28 players getting retained, the pool for the IPL mega auction will be replete with global cricket superstars.

The two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - will now pick their stars, a maximum of three picks (two Indians, one overseas) from the pool of players who have been released.

This special player draft (to help bring a level playing field among the ten IPL teams, at least on paper) will run be run from December 1 to December 25. Then, it will be the IPL mega auction early next year.

With that here's a look at the full list of retained players and available amount for the IPL mega auction (all figures in INR):

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), MS Dhoni (12 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore).

Amount left in the purse: 48 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore).

Amount left in the purse: 47.5 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore).

Amount left in the purse: 48 crore

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore).

Amount left in the purse: 48 crore

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from overall purse) and Arshdeep Singh (4 crore).

Amount left in the purse: 72 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore).

Amount left in the purse: 62 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore).

Amount left in the purse: 57 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore).

Amount left in the purse: 68 crore

