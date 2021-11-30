Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022 Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes With Their Franchises? Follow Live Drama

Will the IPL team owners value loyalty, performance or a combination of both while retaining players for IPL 2022? As the drama unfolds, follow here live updates of IPL 2022 retention.

IPL 2022 Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes With Their Franchises? Follow Live Drama
While big guns like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are likely to be retained by Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively, several newcomers like Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) may stay back with their old teams. Follow live updares of IPL 2022 retention here. | Photo: BCCI

Trending

IPL 2022 Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes With Their Franchises? Follow Live Drama
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T18:43:52+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 6:43 pm

The next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) may be months away but the path to a new and exciting season begins on Tuesday with the existing eight teams making a decision on the players they wish to retain and the ones they want to release ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Follow live updates of IPL 2022 retention. The focus will be on the big guns like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Andre Russell, as well as on the prodigious Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel.

Live Streaming | Cricket News

6:31 PM IST: Earlier in the day, Jonny Bairstow replied to a Sunrisers Hyderabad 'goodbye' post. He wrote: "Thank you all for your support! Hopefully at some point our paths cross again in the future!"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SunRisers Hyderabad (@sunrisershyd)

6:19 PM IST: Meanwhile, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that India's tour of South Africa remains on schedule.

6:00 PM IST:  Some big news to start with. But there will be bigger ones later, for sure.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Mohammed Siraj is all set to be retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore, alongside Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. The team is still looking for a new captain. Kings Punjab, who are sure to miss skipper KL Rahul, have reportedly retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. Agarwal has been one of the most consistent players for the team.

Preview

IPL 2022 is expected to be a 10-team event but the new teams, to be based in Ahmedabad and Lucknow, will watch with keen interest the players who will be released by their respective franchises tonight.

It's just not performance that will matter in retention of players. Players like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have always been loyal to their teams, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively. Dhoni, for example, wants to end his T20 career in Chennai while Kohli is a self-confessed Royal Challenger.

A combination of loyalty and performance is a heady mix and players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, currently with Mumbai Indians, are classic examples and then there are the superbly talented ones like Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer.

But there are strict rules to be followed. A maximum of four players can be retained by a team. So proven players like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell and South African pacer Anrish Nortje have a great chance to stay back with their old teams.

Retention does not mean that the franchise has complete rights on a particular player. The final decision to play with a franchise or not remains with the cricketer. For example, if Sunrisers Hyderabad retain David Warner, it doesn't mean the Australian will stay back with SRH. Warner will make the final decision to stay or go back to the mega auction pool.

It's going to be an interesting night and the while world will be watching because big bucks will be at stake. Every team has a purse of INR 90 Crores. A maximum four retention will reduce that purse by 44 crores. For a single retention, the purse will diminish by 14 crores.

Enjoy live updates of IPL retention.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Mahendra Singh Dhoni Virat Kohli KL Rahul Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

India's Tour Of South Africa On As Of Now, Says BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

India's Tour Of South Africa On As Of Now, Says BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies 69/1 After Dismissing Sri Lanka For 204 On Day 2

Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Where To Watch PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Live In Action

Omicron Impact: Three-Nation Cricket Series Cancelled In Namibia

Arjuna Ranatunga, Former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain, Quits United National Party

Omicron Scare: South Africa Promises Secure Bio-bubble For Team India

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Abdullah Shafique Hits Two Fifties On Debut - Key Stats

India Vs New Zealand: Of Romantic Comebacks And The Indian Connection That Saved NZ At Kanpur

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets In Chattogram

BAN Vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets In Chattogram

IND Vs NZ, Kanpur Test: Rachin Ravindra To Ajaz Patel - 'We Did It Together Bro'

IND Vs NZ, Kanpur Test: Rachin Ravindra To Ajaz Patel - 'We Did It Together Bro'

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Leads India's Campaign, Focus On Lakshya Sen

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Leads India's Campaign, Focus On Lakshya Sen

Live Streaming, IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Retained Players Ahead Of Mega Auction - Watch Live

Live Streaming, IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Retained Players Ahead Of Mega Auction - Watch Live

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The preliminary clinical data coming for the Omicron indicates that it has different sort of symptoms which is mainly intense fatigue.

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to meet the leadership of the Shiv Sena and NCP in the backdrop of her deliberate decision not to meet Sonia Gandhi.

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

Jayanta Oinam / Will the IPL team owners value loyalty, performance, or a combination of both while retaining players? As the drama unfolds, follow live updates here.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

Advertisement