IPL 2022 Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes With Their Franchises? Follow Live Drama

The next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) may be months away but the path to a new and exciting season begins on Tuesday with the existing eight teams making a decision on the players they wish to retain and the ones they want to release ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Follow live updates of IPL 2022 retention. The focus will be on the big guns like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Andre Russell, as well as on the prodigious Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel.

6:31 PM IST: Earlier in the day, Jonny Bairstow replied to a Sunrisers Hyderabad 'goodbye' post. He wrote: "Thank you all for your support! Hopefully at some point our paths cross again in the future!"

6:19 PM IST: Meanwhile, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that India's tour of South Africa remains on schedule.

6:00 PM IST: Some big news to start with. But there will be bigger ones later, for sure.

Mohammed Siraj is all set to be retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore, alongside Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. The team is still looking for a new captain. Kings Punjab, who are sure to miss skipper KL Rahul, have reportedly retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. Agarwal has been one of the most consistent players for the team.

IPL 2022 is expected to be a 10-team event but the new teams, to be based in Ahmedabad and Lucknow, will watch with keen interest the players who will be released by their respective franchises tonight.

It's just not performance that will matter in retention of players. Players like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have always been loyal to their teams, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively. Dhoni, for example, wants to end his T20 career in Chennai while Kohli is a self-confessed Royal Challenger.

A combination of loyalty and performance is a heady mix and players like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, currently with Mumbai Indians, are classic examples and then there are the superbly talented ones like Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer.

But there are strict rules to be followed. A maximum of four players can be retained by a team. So proven players like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell and South African pacer Anrish Nortje have a great chance to stay back with their old teams.

Retention does not mean that the franchise has complete rights on a particular player. The final decision to play with a franchise or not remains with the cricketer. For example, if Sunrisers Hyderabad retain David Warner, it doesn't mean the Australian will stay back with SRH. Warner will make the final decision to stay or go back to the mega auction pool.

It's going to be an interesting night and the while world will be watching because big bucks will be at stake. Every team has a purse of INR 90 Crores. A maximum four retention will reduce that purse by 44 crores. For a single retention, the purse will diminish by 14 crores.

