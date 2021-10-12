KL Rahul Likely To Part Ways With Punjab Kings Ahead Of IPL 2022 - Report

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Orange Cap holder KL Rahul may not be seen in Punjab Kings colours in the next edition, according to a Cricbuzz report. Rahul, who is the captain of the Punjab Kings franchise, tops the list of highest run-getters this season with 628 runs from 13 games with a highest of unbeaten 98. (More Cricket News)

The reports also suggest that the swashbuckling right-hander has been approached by several franchises ahead of the mega auction next year where all the eight teams are likely to go for a major overhaul. Two more teams will also been added in IPL 2022 making it a 10-team affair.

Rahul, who has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad during his initial IPL years, moved to Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2018 before being handed the full-time captaincy baton in 2020. Punjab Kings finished sixth, with a handful of close defeats.

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) is yet to announce the retention policy for the upcoming season’s mega auction. It is also not sure how many Right To Match (RTM) cards will be available for a franchise. The 29-year-old has already shifted base to the Indian team bio-bubble in the UAE for the T20 World Cup starting on October 17.

India start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. The report also suggests several players from the IPL may be asked to stay back to help the Indian team in training for the T20 World Cup. SRH pacer Umran Malik has already to roped in as an Indian team net bowler for the T20 World Cup.