Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After Punjab Kings Gift IPL Tie To Rajasthan Royals

KL Rahul said Punjab Kings 'haven't learnt from previous mistakes' after his team lost two wickets in the final over needing all of four runs for a win vs Rajasthan Royals.

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After Punjab Kings Gift IPL Tie To Rajasthan Royals
Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul looks disappointed as his team gifted the IPL 2021 match in Dubai to Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. | BCCI-IPL

Trending

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After Punjab Kings Gift IPL Tie To Rajasthan Royals
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T09:50:48+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 9:50 am

The shocking defeat against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday night is not the first time Punjab Kings have lost a match from a comfortable position in the Indian Premier League. The two-run loss against RR has pegged PBKS back in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and skipper KL Rahul is simply not amused. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Punjab Kings have made it a habit of losing from winning positions. Needing four runs in the last over, young Kartik Tyagi perhaps bowled the best six balls of his IPL career, dismissing Nicolas Pooran and Deepak Hooda in the third and fifth deliveries to pull off a memorable win and two crucial points for a team in the bottom half of the IPL table. (POINTS TABLE)

The dramatic turn of events in the final over even caught the Punjab Kings social media team by surprise. A tweet that expressed joy over the probable win was quickly deleted after the shocking loss.

This twitter post was deleted by the Punjab Kings social media team after they lost by two runs against RR.

“It’s a tough one to swallow. We have been a team that has experienced games like these before. We need to see how we can handle pressure better,” said KL Rahul, who scored 49 and put PBKS on an easy chase.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Facing a target of 186 runs, Rahul along with opening partner Mayank Agarwal (67) set the perfect platform for Punjab Kings with a 120-run partnership in 12 overs.

Punjab were in a spot of bother when they lost both the openers in quick succession but IPL debutant Aiden Markram (26 not out) and Nicholas Pooran (32) took PBKS to the doorstep of victory before disaster struck.

Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble has not been able to address his team's suicidal tendencies. (Photo: BCCI-IPL)

“Trying to finish in the 18th over sometimes you go too hard and lose your way and let the opponents in. We haven’t learnt from previous mistakes. We will now try to come back stronger and win the next five games.

"We pulled things back quite nicely with the ball, kept taking wickets, which is very crucial in this format. Getting runs for me, Mayank and even Aiden in his first IPL game was important,” said KL Rahul.

Last season in UAE, Punjab Kings were in a similar position, when they lost by two runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. They faced a similar situation in 2016 IPL when Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) fell short by just a run against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Tags

Koushik Paul KL Rahul Sanju Samson Anil Kumble Kartik Tyagi Dubai Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

La Liga: Late Luis Suarez Double Gives Atletico Madrid 2-1 Win At Getafe

La Liga: Late Luis Suarez Double Gives Atletico Madrid 2-1 Win At Getafe

IPL 2021, PBKS Vs RR: Sanju Samson Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over Rate

Afghanistan Women's Football Team Given Asylum In Portugal

Kartik Tyagi Feels 'Fortunate To Play Big Role' In Rajasthan Royals' IPL Win Against Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Snatches Thrilling IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals As Punjab Kings Commit Harakiri

Pankaj Advani Beats Babar Masih Of Pakistan To Win 24th World Title

New IPL Teams: BCCI Extends Deadline For Tender Process

Boxing Nationals: Shiva Thapa Wins Gold, Rohit Mor Stuns Mohammad Hussamuddin

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

More from Sports

Everyting Is 'Linked': Pakistan Minister 'Explains' The Reason For New Zealand, England Pull Outs

Everyting Is 'Linked': Pakistan Minister 'Explains' The Reason For New Zealand, England Pull Outs

Tom Latham Reflects On Abandoned Tour Of Pakistan, Says New Zealand Missed Out On 'Historic Moment'

Tom Latham Reflects On Abandoned Tour Of Pakistan, Says New Zealand Missed Out On 'Historic Moment'

Injured Lionel Messi Out Of PSG-Metz Game Midweek

Injured Lionel Messi Out Of PSG-Metz Game Midweek

Durand Cup 2021: Delhi FC, Bengaluru FC Enter Quarterfinals

Durand Cup 2021: Delhi FC, Bengaluru FC Enter Quarterfinals

Read More from Outlook

SAARC Summit Cancelled As Pakistan Insists On Taliban's Participation

SAARC Summit Cancelled As Pakistan Insists On Taliban's Participation

Outlook Web Desk / Lack of concurrence has been cited by the sources as the reason behind the cancellation as India along with some other members expressed dissent to the proposal.

PM Modi Leaves For US To Join Quad Summit, UNGA On His Maiden Trip Abroad Since Pandemic

PM Modi Leaves For US To Join Quad Summit, UNGA On His Maiden Trip Abroad Since Pandemic

Seema Guha / The Quad summit has already angered China, which see’s the coming together of the four nations as an attempt to contain its rising political, military and economic might in Asia.

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After PBKS Gift Tie To RR

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After PBKS Gift Tie To RR

PTI / KL Rahul said Punjab Kings 'haven't learnt from previous mistakes' after his team gifted the match to Rajasthan Royals.

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Advertisement